High school wrestling: Parkway’s Mesloh runner-up in 220-pound class in Ken Cole Invitational

High school wrestling: Parkway’s Mesloh runner-up in 220-pound class in Ken Cole...

Parkway’s Kristopher Mesloh finished runner-up in the 220-pound weight class in the Ken Cole Invitational held Friday and Saturday in Lafayette.

After receiving a first-round bye, he pinned his first opponent. He defeated Zachary Drake of John Curtis 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Marquese Hampton of North DeSoto in the semifinals.

Mesloh lost to top seed James Baldwin of Dunham by an 11-3 major decision in the finals.

Other parish wrestlers making the awards stand were Haughton’s Tyler Villarreal (fifth, 138), Benton’s Cooper Reagan (fifth, 160), Benton’s Kenneth Flores (fifth, 220), Benton’s Colton Stratton (sixth, 113), Parkway’s Brayden Lobrano (sixth, 120), Parkway’s Christopher Bacot (sixth, 132) and Benton’s Luke Campbell (sixth, 182).

Parkway finished sixth out of 44 teams with 129.5 points. Benton was 13th with 94.5.

Teurlings Catholic won with 298. North DeSoto was second with 192.

Haughton’s Natalie Davis won the 113-120 JVS class and was named Outstanding Wrestler. She pinned all five of her opponents.

Parkway’s Alexis Schleben was third in the 126-132 JVS class.