High school wrestling: Riot on the Red tournament Saturday at Parkway

The annual Riot on the Red wrestling tournament is Saturday at Parkway.

Teams competing include Parkway, Airline, Booker T. Washington, Bolton, Bossier, Byrd, Caddo Magnet, Calvary Baptist, Evangel Christian, Haughton, Huntington, Lakeside, Loyola, Minden, North DeSoto and Summerfield.

Parkway has won the Division II state championship the last two seasons. But the Panthers won’t be defending their title this season because they have moved up to Division I.

Parkway won last season’s Riot with 283 points. Byrd finished second with 188. The Panthers also won the tournament in 2016 and 2017.