High school wrestling: Three Airline wrestlers win titles in St. Michael tournament

Three Airline wrestlers won titles in the St. Michael Warrior Invitational Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Senior Ernie Perry, a three-time state champion, won the 126-pound weight class and was named Outstanding Wrestler.

Logan Olsen won the 113-pound class, and Ty Parker took the 170-pound class.

Perry pinned Pollex Coleman of Sam Houston in 4:35 in his championship match. He pinned his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents in a combined 1:22.

Olsen pinned Dylan Duvernay of DeLaSalle in 4:18 in his title match. Parker pinned Jude Sonnier of Catholic-Baton Rouge in 2:33 in his. Both pinned their first two opponents.

Three Vikings posted third-place finishes — Michael Flanders (106), Danon Walker (195) and Joey Juneau (220).