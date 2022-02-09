High school wrestling: Three parish wrestlers earn No. 1 seeds in state tournament

High school wrestling: Three parish wrestlers earn No. 1 seeds in state...

Three parish wrestlers will be seeded No. 1 in their respective weight classes in the LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament.

The tournament begins Friday and concludes Saturday at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge.

Airline junior Ernie Perry III is the top seed in the Division I 120-pound class.

Perry will be looking for his third straight state championship. He won the 106-pound class in 2020 and the 113-pound class last season.

Haughton’s Jason Zahm is the No. 1 seed in the Division II 170-pound class.

Bossier’s Christian Johnson is the top seed in the Division III 160-pound class.

Two parish wrestlers earned No. 2 seeds — Parkway’s David Viers (Div. I 138) and Haughton’s Charlie Yocom (Division II 160).

Other parish wrestlers among the top eight seeds in Division I are Parkway’s Kristopher Mesloh (4th, 220), Parkway’s Christopher Bacot (4th, 132), Airline’s Logan Olsen (5th, 106), Parkway’s Christopher Strong (5th, 113), Parkway’s Jonathan Weissbach (6th, 145), Parkway’s Brendon Earnest (7th, 160), Parkway’s Matthew Gallman (8th, 106) and Parkway’s Peyton Plunkett (8th, 126)

Other parish wrestlers among the top eight seeds in Division II are Haughton’s Tyler Villareal (3rd, 132), Haughton’s Louis Lindsey (4th, 126), Benton’s Aiden Carino (4th, 145), Benton’s Luke Campbell (5th, 152), Benton’s Kolin Giles (6th, 113), Benton’s Colton Stratton (7th, 106), Haughton’s Natalie Davis (7th, 113), Benton’s Hayden Comeaux (7th, 126), Benton’s Kenneth Flores (7th, 220), Benton’s Whitton Van Hoy (7th, 285) and Benton’s Jack McGuire (8th, 120),

Bossier’s Jairo Montalvo is the No. 6 seed in the Division III 220-pound class.

Parkway finished 10th and Airline 11th in Division I last year.

Benton was ninth and Haughton 10th in Division II.

Bossier was ninth in Division III.