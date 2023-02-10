High school wrestling: Three parish wrestlers garner top seeds in state tournament

Three parish wrestlers are the top seeds in their respective weight classes in the Ochsner LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament, which begins Friday at Brookshire Grocery Arena.

Airline senior Ernie Perry III, who is going for his fourth straight state championship, is No. 1 in the Division I 126-pound class.

Airline sophomore Danon Walker is No. 1 in the Division I 195-pound class.

Parkway senior Kris Mesloh is No. 1 in the Division II 220-pound class.

Parkway is back in Division II after wrestling in Division I the last three years. The Panthers won the 2019 Division II championship and shared the 2018 title with Teurlings Catholic.

Including Mesloh, eight Parkway wrestlers are among the top eight seeds in their respective classes.

They are Noah Miller (106, 7th), Devin Viers (113, 7th), Brayden Lobrano (120, 4th), Peyton Plunkett (145, 4th), Ethan Albarado (170, 7th), Dylan Mesloh (182, 5th) and Chaze Brown (285, 4th).

Airline sophomore Michael Finders is the No. 2 seed in the Division I 106-pound class.

Haughton’s Tyler Villarreal is No. 8 in the Division I 138-pound class. Haughton and Benton have moved up from Division II.

The defending champions are Brother Martin (Division I), Teurlings Catholic (Division II) and Basile (Division III).

Parkway finished sixth in Division I last season.

Action gets underway Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday’s first session, which includes semifinal matches, starts at 10 a.m. The final session, which includes all championship matches, starts at 5 p.m.

Admission is $15 Friday and $20 Saturday. Saturday’s admission is for both sessions and the arena will not be cleared between the two sessions.