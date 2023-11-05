High school wrestling: Two Airline wrestlers win titles in St. Michael tournament

Airline’s Ty Parker and Danon Walker won their respective weight classes in the St. Martin Warrior Invitational Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Parker, who was named Outstanding Wrestler, won the 175-pound class. He defended Dutchtown’s William Mathis by a 10-8 decision in the championship match.

Parker pinned his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents.

Walker won the 215-pound class. He pinned East Ascension’s Gary Stutzman in 1:37 in the championship match.

Walker pinned his first-round opponent then won his quarterfinal match 3-2. He pinned Dutchtown’s Aidan Angrisano in 5:38 in the semifinals.

Michael Finders and Logan Olsen posted third-place finishes.

After losing in the second round of the 113-pound class, Finders won four matches in the consolation bracket to reach the third-place match where he defeated Lakeshore’s Bryce Latino 7-4.

After losing to eventual champion Dylan Duvernay of De La Salle in the semifinals of the 120-pound class, Olsen won one match in the consolation bracket to reach the third-place match where he defeated St. Thomas More’s Foster Peterson 6-1.