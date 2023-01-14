High school wrestling: Two Vikings win titles in Louisiana Classic; Ernie Perry III makes history

Airline senior Ernie Perry III made history at the 50th Louisiana Classic tournament Saturday.

Perry won the 126-pound weight class, becoming the first wrestler in the event’s history to win titles in four different classes. He’s also only the third four-time champion.

The Louisiana Classic is the most prestigious regular-season meet in the state. It features most of the state’s top wrestlers across all three divisions.

Perry, who was named Outstanding Wrestler, wasn’t Airline’s only champion. Sophomore Danon Walker won the 195-pound class.

Parkway senior Kris Mesloh was fourth in the 220-pound class.

Two other Airline wrestlers made the awards stand — Michael Finders (fifth, 106) and junior Logan Olsen (sixth, 113).

Perry pinned all five of his opponents in the two-day event.

In the semifinals, he pinned Matthew Krail of Holy Cross in 3:10. In the finals, he pinned Cole Mire of Dutchtown in 1:35.

Walker came into the tournament unseeded.

He pinned his first three opponents. In the semifinals, he pulled out a 9-7 (SV-1) victory over No. 1 seed Jason Schexnaydre of East Ascension.

Walker pinned Nicholas Migliacio of Catholic in 5:53 in the finals.

Mesloh pinned his first two opponents then defeated Evan Huling of Brother Martin 2-1 in the quarterfinals. He was pinned by Blayden Laidlaw of Sulphur in 4:00 in the semifinals.

After winning a match in the consolation, Mesloh lost a tough 5-2 decision to James Baldwin of Dunham in the third-place match.

After losing in the first round, Finders pinned six opponents in the consolation bracket. In the fifth-place match, he pinned Michael Barnett of Jesuit in 4:08.

Olson reached the winners’ bracket semifinals with two pins and a decision.