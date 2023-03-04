High-speed chase ends in suspects death

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Just after 5 p.m.,Haughton Police Department and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department were involved in a high-speed chase that turned fatal.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff officials, the Haughton Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle, the vehicle fled from police. The suspect had two felony domestic warrants.

The suspect fled West on U.S. Highway 80 into Bossier City. Bossier Sheriff’s officers were able to spike the suspect’s vehicle. The suspected continued to flee on Hwy 80 into Bossier City.

The suspect crashed into a sign in the 2200 block of East Texas Street.

After the crash, the suspect presented a weapon and opened fire on officers. Officers then returned fire.

No officers were injured. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by Bossier City Fire Department.

The officer-involved shooting is now under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

