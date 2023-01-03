High Water

A severe storm front moving across the area Monday dumped heavy rains causing

flood waters to rise over roads and, in one case, the washout of a section of

roadway in northern Bossier Parish.

Water rose to cross sections of Carterville Rd. and Smith Rd. north of Plain

Dealing, and one portion of LA Hwy. 157 east of Plain Dealing. Although waters

across the roads was not deep, parish officials warned motorists to drive with

extreme caution and not take chances.

“We always hear to slogan to turn around, not drown when water is crossing the

roads, and that’s what everyone should keep in mind,” Bossier Parish

Administrator Butch Ford said. “It’s easier to take another route and get to your

destination safely, even if it means a longer drive.”

Parish Police Jury highway department crews have also been forced to dig out an

area of Chalybeate Springs Rd. where rushing waters apparently washed out a

section of culvert. Crews are placing material into the cutout as a temporary

maintenance solution until drier conditions allow for replacement of the culvert.

Repairs are being made approximately a mile and a half east of the Chalybeate/LA

Hwy. 3 intersection. While crews are working, Chalybeate Springs Rd. is open to

traffic. Motorists are asked to be cautious while driving through the area and to

watch for workers and equipment.

Highway department workers have also been dispatched to several areas of the

parish to remove trees and debris from roads, the result of high winds that

accompanied the storm front. Highway department staff continues to inspect the

parish to check for damage and flooding.