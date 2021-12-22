Highl school boys basketball: Bossier falls just short against undefeated Scotlandville; Haughton wins

Highl school boys basketball: Bossier falls just short against undefeated Scotlandville; Haughton...

The Bossier Bearkats came up just short against defending Division I state champion Scotlandville in the Walker tournament Tuesday night.

Bossier rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit with a 16-3 third-quarter, run but the Hornets held on for a 53-52 victory.

The Bearkats dropped to 10-5. Scotlandville improved to 10-0,

Joseph Manning led Bossier with 17 points. Lakavin Thomas added 10, Tahj Roots nine and Javon Johnson seven.

Elsewhere, Haughton downed Plain Dealing 62-32 at Haughton and Airline fell to West Monroe 64-44 at West Monroe.

At Haughton, KJ Allen led the Bucs (12-4) with 16 points. Laythan Delaney added 13 and Zion Nelson 12.

Allen scored eight and Delaney seven in the first quarter as Haughton jumped out to a 22-8 lead.

The Bucs led 36-19 at the half.

Carnez Hillmon hit four 3-points and led Plain Dealing with 14 points. Kendric Blanks added nine.

At West Monroe, Colby O’glee and Trevon Jackson led Airline (6-4) with 12 and 10 points, respectively.