Highl school boys basketball: Bossier falls just short against undefeated Scotlandville; Haughton wins

The Bossier Bearkats came up just short against defending Division I state champion Scotlandville in the Walker tournament Tuesday night.
Bossier rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit with a 16-3 third-quarter, run but the Hornets held on for a 53-52 victory.
The Bearkats dropped to 10-5. Scotlandville improved to 10-0,
Joseph Manning led Bossier with 17 points. Lakavin Thomas added 10, Tahj Roots nine and Javon Johnson seven.
Elsewhere, Haughton downed Plain Dealing 62-32 at Haughton and Airline fell to West Monroe 64-44 at West Monroe.
At Haughton, KJ Allen led the Bucs (12-4) with 16 points. Laythan Delaney added 13 and Zion Nelson 12.
Allen scored eight and Delaney seven in the first quarter as Haughton jumped out to a 22-8 lead.
The Bucs led 36-19 at the half.
Carnez Hillmon hit four 3-points and led Plain Dealing with 14 points. Kendric Blanks added nine.
At West Monroe, Colby O’glee and Trevon Jackson led Airline (6-4) with 12 and 10 points, respectively.