Highland Jazz and Blues Festival returns September 16th

The nineteenth annual Highland Jazz & Blues Festival Presented
by Louisiana Healthcare Connections will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 in Shreveport’s
Historic Highland neighborhood at Columbia Park. With music and fun for everyone, the festival will
include nine bands playing from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm on two stages. This FREE music festival is a gift to the community from the Highland Area Partnership.
This year’s music lineup features musicians from our community and beyond. Local favorite,
Grammy nominated vocalist/guitarist, Buddy Flett will kick-off our festival on the Pavilion Stage.
More performances throughout the day on two stages will include Shreveport Regional Jazz
Ensemble, De’Lontrell Thomas, Twang Darkly, Co-op Mode, Full on Pocket, Curtis Mills feat. Groove
Minded, and Zach Edwards and The Medicine. Rounding out the day is our headlining act, J and The
Causeways, a juggernaut ensemble that formed at the legendary Maple Leaf Bar in New Orleans
with an endless energy of soul/R&B music. In addition to the stellar lineup, local school music
groups, including the Creswell Elementary Blazin’ Beatz Bucket Drum Team, will perform between
sets.
Pavilion Stage
11:00 am – Buddy Flett
12:15 pm – Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble
1:30 pm – Curtis Mills feat. Groove Minded
3:00 pm – Zach Edwards and The Medicine
4:30 pm – J and The Causeways
BOM Gazebo Stage
11:30 am – De’Lontrell Thomas
1:00 pm – Twang Darkly
2:30 pm – Co-op Mode
4:00 pm – Full on Pocket
In addition to the music and art, there will be more than 70 food and art vendors onsite and a
Children’s Area sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana with multiple activities
planned throughout the afternoon. There will also be a designated Pet Area for your furry friends. A
FREE shuttle will run to Columbia Park approximately every 30 minutes from a location to be
disclosed closer to the festival date.
More information coming soon about festival weekend activities. Visit our website at
www.highlandjazzandblues.org.