HIGHLAND JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL TO ANNOUNCE 2022 MUSIC LINEUP AND PREVIEW POSTER ARTWORK

The Highland Jazz & Blues Festival will usher in its eighteenth year with their annual Announcement Party on Thursday, July 28th 2022. The event starts at 6:30 pm and festival organizers will announce an impressive lineup of musical artists at 7:15 pm, as well as unveil the poster and souvenir artwork for this year’s main event scheduled for Saturday, September 17, 2022.



The Announcement Party will be held at Bear’s, located at 1401 Fairfield Avenue, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Dirty Redd will play on the Bear’s stage at 8:30 pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Free parking will be available. News media are welcome to take photographs and record video during the event. Festival organizers will be available for interviews immediately following the announcement.