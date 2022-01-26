Bossier Parish has added 360 customers to Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 with the acquisition of a portion of Highland Waterworks System this week.



Water customers joining the parish system are residents of Dogwood South subdivision and were already served by CWSD#1 for sewage. Closing documents were signed at the Bossier Parish Police Jury office Tuesday.



“This acquisition puts all of Dogwood subdivision into the parish water and sewage system,” said Bossier Parish Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry. “That’s good for the consolidated district and good for the customers in that area.”

Landry said bringing several smaller systems into one parish system makes it less expensive to operate this infrastructure that is important to continued growth in the parish.



“Under parish operation, we can do things on a much larger scale with less expense than an individual smaller system,” he explained. “Our goal is to acquire other small systems and continue to provide a critical service throughout the parish.”



Landry said ultimately 489 customers will be added to the parish water and sewage system with the acquisition of Highland.