Highlighting Shreveport-Bossier’s infrastructure and quality of life

The Port of Caddo-Bossier is the subject of the first in a series of videos being produced by BRF
to showcase Northwest Louisiana as a multi-modal, global hub for businesses and a quality
place to live.
The videos will be used in recruitment of businesses interested in launching or relocating in
North Louisiana, helping companies and even residents become more aware of the advantages
the region has to offer with its comprehensive transportation, educational, entrepreneurial,
cultural and quality of life assets.
An inland port, the Port of Caddo-Bossier has over 4,000 acres, is the largest industrial park in
the region and is a U.S. Customs Port of Entry. Its tenants can reach 61.5 million consumers
within a 500-mile radius.
BRF’s mission is to diversify and grow the region’s economy. It fulfills this mission through
initiatives that start new businesses, recruit new businesses and retain current businesses in
the region, and through supporting the development of a science and technology-based
workforce.
Visit BRF’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@brflouisiana.