Highlighting Shreveport-Bossier’s infrastructure and quality of life

The Port of Caddo-Bossier is the subject of the first in a series of videos being produced by BRF

to showcase Northwest Louisiana as a multi-modal, global hub for businesses and a quality

place to live.



The videos will be used in recruitment of businesses interested in launching or relocating in

North Louisiana, helping companies and even residents become more aware of the advantages

the region has to offer with its comprehensive transportation, educational, entrepreneurial,

cultural and quality of life assets.



An inland port, the Port of Caddo-Bossier has over 4,000 acres, is the largest industrial park in

the region and is a U.S. Customs Port of Entry. Its tenants can reach 61.5 million consumers

within a 500-mile radius.



BRF’s mission is to diversify and grow the region’s economy. It fulfills this mission through

initiatives that start new businesses, recruit new businesses and retain current businesses in

the region, and through supporting the development of a science and technology-based

workforce.



