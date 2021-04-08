Highly anticipated road project in Bossier Parish is now complete

The highly anticipated $1.6 million West Linton Rd. extension project, that connects Fairburn Ave. to the intersection of Palmetto Road/Airline Drive, is now complete and open.



Bossier City and Parish government officials, Bossier Chamber of Commerce, land owners who donated the property and a former parish Police Juror, who had a significant role in making this project a reality, joined together Thursday morning to open the completed W. Linton Rd. extension project with a ribbon cutting.



District 3 Bossier Parish Police Juror Philip Rodgers said, “I know Wanda worked with y’all and got this done. But we wanted to thank Donnie and the Miciotto’s for what they did. They donated all the land. And that’s a big plus for the parish. That’s less money that we had to spend. I want to thank Wanda for working on the project during the whole time that she was on the jury.”



Following Rogers’ remarks, former parish Police Jury member Wanda Bennett said, “What we are doing this morning is another example of what Bossier Parish does all the time. And that is we see a need, we pool our resources and then work together to do what must be done to benefit the people of our parish. We appreciate everything that is done by the parish and we should always thank the parish for what they do everyday.”



Even though the W. Linton Rd. extension project is out of Bossier City limits. Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker was at the ribbon cutting event to show his support.



“Congratulations to a job that is extremely well done,” said Walker.



The W. Linton Rd. extension project was designed to improve safety and help with traffic relief.



Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey said, “This is a great improvement for our schools, our parish and north bossier. This is another way for kid’s to get to school. It will take off some of the congestion on Airline and provide another safe exit and entrance.”



Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said the West Linton Rd. extension project was part of the parish’s $20 million wish list of infrastructure projects necessary to accommodate continued growth and development.



Landowners who donated property for the W. Linton Road extension project were Atkins-Sonnier Family Lands, LLC, and Miciotto Properties, L.P.