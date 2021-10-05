Highway department crews continuing programs to improve parish roads

Highway department crews with the Bossier Parish Police Jury are continuing programs designed to improve parish roads and drainage systems.



In Country Place subdivision, workers are cleaning ditches to allow better water discharge as rainy season approaches. And on Bellevue Rd., crews are making repairs to rough areas in the roadway.



Meanwhile, contractors for the Police Jury continue to make progress on the new Linton Rd. bridge over Flat River. In addition to construction of a new concrete structure, the project calls for a realignment of Linton Rd. at the approach to the bridge to remove a hazardous curve.