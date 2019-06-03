Hilda Parker

Bossier City, LA – Hilda Bernice Avara Parker died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home in Bossier City, Louisiana, at the age of 84. Hilda is survived by her daughter, Lisa Parker McDaniel; her son-in law, Donnie McDaniel; her grandchildren; Rachel McDaniel Irby and her husband Nathan Irby; John Parker McDaniel and his wife Lauren Kline McDaniel; and Benjamin McDaniel.

Preceding her in death is her Father, James Leo Avara and her Mother, Mary Elberta Avara; her sister, Mary Jane Avara Charlton; her brother, James Albert Avara; and her husband, Alvin Earl Parker.

A Celebration Of Life, for Mrs. Parker will begin with a gathering of family and friends at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 3, 2019, within the Chapel, of Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, LA, with the Funeral following at 11:30 AM, with Dr. Gevan Spinney presiding.

Hilda was born in Detroit, Michigan, February 4, 1935. She later moved to Meridian, Mississippi where she graduated from Ponta High School in 1953. Immediately after graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked for the U.S. Naval Office. It was there she met the love of her life, Alvin Parker. They married in Arlington, Virginia, and later moved back to Bossier City, Louisiana, where they made their home. They were the perfect example of “opposites attract,” and they made it work for 63 years.

Hilda worked at Barksdale AFB from 1957- 1976 in the Civilian Personnel Department. She loved her time at Barksdale and received many awards and commendations throughout her career. After 19 years at Barksdale, she began her work with the family business at Parker Sales Agency and helped make it a great success. She was the “great woman” behind the “great man”.

Hilda and Alvin worked for over 20 plus years together and were able to travel around the world with great friends, making wonderful memories.

Hilda loved her church and was very involved throughout her life. She served 20 years as a pre-school Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Haughton. She was a member of the choir and helped whenever she was needed. Her ladies Sunday school class was of great comfort and support for her and her family and we are so thankful for them. The prayer grams that were sent by First Baptist Haughton’s prayer team were a weekly blessing.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia took so much of Hilda in the last 15 years, but we will never forget her beautiful smile, her Southern gentility, her great cooking – especially her fried chicken and peach cobbler, her sweet nature and her love of family – especially her grandchildren – and her God. She started every morning with a quiet time in the Bible. Every morning. Never did we hear her say an unkind word – she will always be a Proverbs 31 woman and an example for all of those who knew her.

The family wants to thank Kelsey Young her hospice nurse, Sheila Robinson, her hospice aide, Jenna and Sally Nelson, Carolyn Diaz, and especially Felicia LeBum – for the love and devoted care given to her. We are grateful and so blessed to have had all of you to love and care for her.

Hilda was a devoted daughter and wife. She was adored by her daughter and grandchildren, and she was a steadfast friend. She was everything wonderful and beautiful, and we will miss her. We rejoice and are confident knowing that she is with Jesus and is free of her earthly body. “I consider that what we suffer at this present time cannot be compared at all with the glory that is going to be revealed to us.” Romans 8:18 .