Historic bomber unit welcomes new commander today

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington will assume command of Eighth Air Force and the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center from Maj. Gen. James Dawkins Jr. during a change of command ceremony held on Barksdale AFB today, June 12 at 10:08 a.m.



Eighth Air Force, also known as “The Mighty Eighth”, is the numbered air force responsible for the service’s B-1, B-2 and B-52 bomber fleet as well as the Air Force’s airborne nuclear command and control aircraft. The historic unit dates back to the WWII era and has called the Shreveport-Bossier City area home since 1975.



“To serve alongside the men and women of such a historic unit, and amongst such a welcoming community, is truly an honor,” said Weatherington.



Weatherington will also be the commander of the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center (J-GSOC), a newly formed unit that serves as the central command and control center for all operations within Air Force Global Strike Command. The J-GSOC is the primary organization supporting the Air Forces Strategic commander, the warfighting air component to U.S. Strategic Command.

