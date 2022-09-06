Historic Change by FDA Allows Thousands to Donate Blood

LifeShare Blood Center is welcoming back donors who, for years, were unable to give blood because of

restrictions imposed by the FDA. Donors who lived in parts of Europe and the United Kingdom could not

donate blood in the U.S. because of risks associated with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease – also known as Mad

Cow Disease.



“The restrictions disproportionally affected members of the Armed Forces and their families. After serving

their country overseas, many veterans returned home to serve their communities by donating blood.

Unfortunately, local blood centers like LifeShare had to turn these donors away,” said Executive Director of

Blood Operations, Benjamin Prijatel.



The change could provide hundreds of additional blood donations each year, saving countless lives in the

region.



Currently, blood inventory is low, however, local hospitals are still performing their normal operations, and

thus, the need for blood has not decreased. “LifeShare is thrilled to inform these donors of the change in

the FDA’s guidance, and welcome them back as blood donors. Our communities face many challenges in

ensuring a sustained blood supply. Increasing the number of eligible blood donors helps everyone,” said

Kourtney Washington, of LifeShare Blood Center.



Donors previously deferred for Mad Cow risk will still have to meet all other eligibility requirements. Donors

with questions can visit a donation center or contact LifeShare before donating to see if they qualify.

LifeShare encourages these donors to make a donation appointment at their local donor center. Donation

appointments are available at: www.lifeshare.org.