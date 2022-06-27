On Thursday June 23, 2022, at 5:45 P.M officials from Southern University and A&M College (SUBR) and Southern

University at Shreveport (SUSLA) signed an affiliation agreement between the respective nursing and allied health

programs of both institutions. The partnership will allow graduates of SUSLA’s registered nurse (RN) program to

continue their education online toward earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN) at SUBR. The 2+2 program

is designed for RNs to continue practicing in the medical field while pursuing their BSN.

The RN to BSN model will allow SUSLA students who have completed their first two years of study and graduated with

their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree to seamlessly transfer credit hours to the nursing program at

Southern University at Baton Rouge for completion of the online RN-BSN degree program. This agreement also offers an

option for students to begin taking their required remaining classes through concurrent enrollment, allowing students to

complete online classes at Southern at Baton Rouge while completing their ASN studies at SUSLA. The nursing programs

at Southern University at Baton Rouge and Southern University at Shreveport are both approved by the Louisiana Board

of Nursing.

SUSLA Interim Chancellor, Dr. Vladimir A. Appeaning had this insight…“The signing of this Nursing Affiliate Agreement

between Southern University at Shreveport and Southern University at Baton Rouge will provide yet another pathway

for ASN graduates of SUSLA’s Nursing Program to advance their careers by seamlessly earning the BSN degree through

SUBR’s Nursing Program in approximately one year without having to leave their homes and jobs right here in

Shreveport since the program is delivered 100% online.” He continued…” This innovative program will also help to

alleviate the current shortage of registered nurses in the workforce.”

The program is scheduled to be launched Fall 2022.