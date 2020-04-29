Hit-and-Run at Benton Boat Launch

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



Do You Know Who Might Own This Truck?



Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a truck that was involved in an apparent hit-and-run at a Cypress Lake boat launch Sunday.



Detectives obtained a photo of vehicle of a grey or silver Ford F-250 towing a boat that was seen leaving the Cypress Park and Recreation boat launch area on Highway 162 in Benton at 3:36 p.m. on April 26. The victim informed detectives that was the vehicle that ran into their boat trailer, but they were not able to obtain a license plate number.



The victim also provided a description of the driver – young white male with scruffy hair.



If anyone has information about this truck, the driver, or who may have witnessed anything else at the boat launch around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203. You can also report your tip anonymously at Bossier Crime Stoppers, (318) 424-4100.



Feature Photo Courtesy of: Bossier Sheriff’s Office