Hobby Lobby to end 40% off coupon at the end of February

If you regularly bring your 40% off coupon with you to check out, at the end of February you will no longer be able to use it.



Hobby Lobby is discontinuing the popular coupon as of Feb. 28. The company announced the news on its Facebook page.



The craft store company’s discount off one regularly priced item was often used by its customers, but Hobby Lobby says the change will allow better discounts on more items.



“By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day,” the Facebook post reads. “This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon.”