Hockey: Shreveport Mudbugs cruise into NAHL championship game

The No. 2 seed Shreveport Mudbugs cruised into the NAHL championship game with a 5-1 victory over the No. 3 Maine Nordiques Saturday at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minn.

Shreveport won the best-of-3 semifinal series two games to none.

The Mudbugs will face the top-seeded Aberdeen Wings for the Robertson Cup, which goes to the league champion, Tuesday night at 7.

Aberdeen defeated the No. 4 seed Minnesota Magicians 2-1 Saturday. The Wings also won their semifinal series two games to none.

Shreveport started fast Saturday. Braiden Dorfman scored a pair of goals in the first period.

Billy Feczko’s power-play goal off a faceoff put the Mudbugs on top 3-0 in the second period.

Defenseman David Breazeale scored late in the period, giving Shreveport a 4-0 advantage.

Maine finally got on the board on a power play in the third period. Dawson Sciarrino tallied the Mudbugs’ final goal.

Cole Hudson stopped 19 shots. He is 8-0 in the playoffs.