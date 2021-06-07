Holiday Lanes & The Kids Bowl Free Summer Bowling Program Giving Away Millions of Dollars in Free Bowling Games Again This Summer!

KidsBowlFree.com and over 1,400 participating bowling centers from coast to coast and Canada have

teamed up to provide kids with 2 FREE games of bowling Sunday – Friday all summer. Holiday Lanes

provides the Kids Bowl Free – 2 FREE game program as a way to give back to our community for all of

their support throughout the school year and winter months. We are partnering with schools, churches

and businesses to distribute information now so that families can register online for the Kids Bowl Free

program in their community. The Kids Bowl Free Summer Bowling Program is a fantastic way for

families to have a great time together without breaking the bank. During the past summers, over

18,000,000 children participated in the Kids Bowl Free program. Families that register will receive

coupons valid for Two Free Bowling Games each day sent to their email address every Sunday morning

from the starting date at their center until the conclusion of the program in their community. Our Kids

Bowl Free program has already started and will end on 8/31/21.

For more information please call 318-746-7331 or email coliva@bowlholidaylanes.com