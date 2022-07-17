Holiday Trail of Lights to add two new destinations in 2022

On Thursday, July 14, the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau held a press conference to announce that the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights will be adding two new destinations in 2022. The press conference was held at Flying Heart Brewing & Pub in Bossier City. The new destinations for 2022 are Ruston and Logansport.

“We are really excited to welcome our Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights partners to the Shreveport-Bossier area for this exciting announcement. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to team up with other parishes across the state. The purpose of the event today is a special one, and we would like to welcome two new partners to the Holiday Trail of Lights,” said Stacy Brown, President of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

Christmas vacationers can now find information about holiday happenings in these two towns at the Holiday Trail of Lights website and on social media.

The other Louisiana cities currently on the trail are: Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, Alexandria-Pineville, and Monroe-West Monroe.

The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights is a marketing cooperative partnership between destinations in the northern and central regions of the state. The marketing partnership’s board is composed of representatives from each city. And, the team works in tandem throughout the year to promote holiday events, attractions and general travel information.

The partnership was formed in 1992 as a way to enhance holiday experiences for locals, visitors and group tours. The trail runs along Interstate 20 and Interstate 49 in north Louisiana. It incorporates Shreveport-Bossier City, Minden, Monroe-West Monroe, Natchitoches, and Alexandria-Pineville, and now includes Ruston and Logansport.

The trail can be experienced in one day or over a week. Each of the cities/towns on the trail are within driving distance of one another. This makes the trail convenient. And, each city/town on the trail is not more than an hour-long trip from its neighboring city/town on the trail. Visitors are encouraged to see the brilliant downtown and neighborhood lights in each city/town. Visitors are also encouraged to dine at local restaurants, dance at the associated festivals and shop in all of the ten festive cities.

For more information, visit: holidaytrailoflights.com or follow the trail on Facebook and Instagram by searching Holiday Trail of Lights.