Holiday trash collections

Trash collection schedules in Bossier City will adjusted the week of July 4-8 as follows:
Normal Collection Day Adjusted Collection Day
Monday Tuesday, July 5
Tuesday Wednesday, July 6
Wednesday Thursday, July 7
Thursday Friday, July 8
Friday Saturday, July 9
Please remember that trash receptacles must be placed on the curb by 6:00 AM on the day of scheduled
pick-up. Below is additional information to remember:
Trash receptacles provided by the City are for bagged household garbage only.
o Chemicals, paint, oil, batteries, and grease are prohibited.
Customers may request one extra trash receptacle for an additional $4.25 per month.
Bagged yard waste (up to 10 bags) will be collected at no charge.
Construction materials and large items, such as appliances, will be pick-up for an additional fee
of $25 per item.
Request pick-up of limbs by calling (318) 741-8461.
o Limbs must meet adhere to the following:
No longer than 6 feet and 8 inches in diameter
Piles cannot be greater than 4 feet high and 15 feet long