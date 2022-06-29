Holiday trash collections

Trash collection schedules in Bossier City will adjusted the week of July 4-8 as follows:

Normal Collection Day Adjusted Collection Day

Monday Tuesday, July 5

Tuesday Wednesday, July 6

Wednesday Thursday, July 7

Thursday Friday, July 8

Friday Saturday, July 9

Please remember that trash receptacles must be placed on the curb by 6:00 AM on the day of scheduled

pick-up. Below is additional information to remember:

 Trash receptacles provided by the City are for bagged household garbage only.

o Chemicals, paint, oil, batteries, and grease are prohibited.

 Customers may request one extra trash receptacle for an additional $4.25 per month.

 Bagged yard waste (up to 10 bags) will be collected at no charge.

 Construction materials and large items, such as appliances, will be pick-up for an additional fee

of $25 per item.

 Request pick-up of limbs by calling (318) 741-8461.

o Limbs must meet adhere to the following:

 No longer than 6 feet and 8 inches in diameter

 Piles cannot be greater than 4 feet high and 15 feet long