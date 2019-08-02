Holvis McCrary Stout

Born September 11, 1917…Promoted Home August 2, ,2019, at the age of 101 years, 325 days.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harlan Stout; Baby Daughter, Betty Stout; Parents, Ghordis and Callie McCrary;

Brothers, Burness, Delbert and Doyce McCrary and two sisters, Carlotta

Haight and Eloise Corley.

She is survived by two sons, Homer Stout (and his wife Eddie) and Dan Stout (and his wife Karen). She is also survived by grandsons, Jon Brian Stout and Andrew Stout (and wife Emilie); grandaughter Karen James (and husband Jack), plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was saved at the age of 16 and baptized at Longview Missionary

Baptist Church in Longview, TX. She served as Sunday School secretary for Heritage Missionary Baptist Church in Bossier City for 47 years, where she

was a full time church member for 69 years.

She is an original supporter and the oldest continual contributor to the Beams Worldwide Bible Ministry, began by the former pastor of Heritage Missionary Baptist Church, Bro. Julian Pope.

She was an excellent high school basketball player at Paxton High School in Paxton, TX in the early 1930’s, serving as team captain on two teams that went undefeated in 1933 and 1934. She was also voted president of the senior class and chosen as “Most Beautiful” her senior year.

She attended Stephen F. Austin College by working and paying her own expenses for three semesters. Her work ethic was amazing. Mother worked for the Shreveport Times/Journal as a newspaper delivery person for 11 years. She also worked for the better part of two decades delivering way bills between the railroads in Shreveport and Bossier City.

The closest thing that she had to a hobby was taking road trips with her sisters, sister-in-law, nieces and friends. She would plan a different trip

every year and they would take her Buick and hit the road to all parts of the country. The pictures the took filled many albums and spawned many good laughs and stories.

Mom spent her last years at Cypress Point Nursing Facility in Bossier City, LA. Our appreciation and “Thank Yous” go out to all the workers and staff

there for their patience and quality of care they gave for our mother.

The family would also like to thank Regional Hospice for all of their care and concerns.

Funeral services will be held at Heritage Missionary Baptist Church, 5580 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City, LA on Monday August 5, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with services following at 2 p.m. Services will be conducted by Pastors Cole Melton and James Monroe Smith. Serving as pallbearers will be: Jon Stout, Andrew Marcus Stout, James Scott Corley,

Ray Conatser, Gary Harris, Ben Hardin and Greg Corley.

In lieu of flowers. the family requests that donations be made to the

Holvis M. Stout Memorial Scholarship Fund through Heritage Missionary Baptist Church, 5580 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City, LA 71112.