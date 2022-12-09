HOLY ANGELS 2022 CHRISTMAS PAGEANT

The Holy Angels Christmas Pageant and Gift Shop ribbon-cutting ceremonies

will take place on Thursday, December 15, at Holy Angels located at 10450 Ellerbe Rd,

Shreveport, LA 71106.



The Holy Angels Christmas Pageant will begin at 11:00 a.m. and features more than 150

residents and day program clients, in holiday pageantry and caroling, culminating with the living

nativity. After a two-year postponement due to COVID and weeks of preparation, the performers

and staff at Holy Angels are thrilled to share their love and holiday spirit with the community.

There is no charge to attend the event, but guests are encouraged to RSVP to Norma Taylor at

318-797-8500 or via email at ntaylor@laholyangels.org.



Following the pageant, we invite guests to attend the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce ribbon-

cutting ceremony at the newly renovated David Toms Foundation AngelWorks Gift Shop. The

ribbon cutting will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a happy hour to follow until 6:00 p.m. The gift shop is

adjacent to campus and located at 1012 Overton Brooks Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106. All items

will be 20% off in the gift shop, excluding culinary products.



We invite everyone to join the Holy Angels Residents, staff, and families for a day that is sure to

put guests in the Christmas Spirit.



Holy Angels provides job training and placement, day program activities, and residential

services—all focused on moving individuals to their maximum level of independence. In

addition, the recently opened Community School provides individuals with developmental delays

or learning disabilities, ages two through twenty-one, with therapeutic and educational

opportunities through non-residential programming.



For more information, please contact Lauren Giddens at (318)629-0566 or at

lgiddens@holyangels.org.