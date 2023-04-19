HOLY ANGELS’ 22nd ANNUAL ANGEL RUN RETURNS TO CAMPUS APRIL 22

Holy Angels invites the community to spend a day on campus supporting the organization’s mission at the 22nd annual David Rice Memorial Angel Run and Walk on April 22. Runners, walkers, and supporters are welcome to participate in the race and all the festivities, including a bigger post-race party and more prizes and awards than ever before! Register for the race at laholyangels.org/angelrun.



The race will begin at 8 a.m., followed by an afterparty, with music, activities, and vendors from the community until 11:30 a.m. Please visit our website to see a complete list of sponsors and vendors. The race will start and end on the campus and wind through the Long Lake subdivision.

Awards will include:

1st and 2nd overall male and female adult runners

1st and 2nd place in each age division



Childrens age division (17 and Younger)

1st and 2nd place overall

1st and 2nd place in each category

1st, 2nd, and 3rd Largest Teams



New awards include:

1st Largest Corporate Team

1st Largest Community Team

Most Team Spirit

Best Wings



Registration is $35 through race day and includes a 2023 Angel Run T-shirt, a race bib, a tote bag, complimentary refreshments, and access to the afterparty. During registration, participants can purchase a limited-edition Angel Run Trucker Hat to be included in their race bag. Raceday registration is at Holy Angels from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. on April 22.



Packet pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 20 and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 21 at Sportspectrum in Shreveport. Parking will be available on the Holy Angels campus, with overflow parking and shuttle service from Ellerbe Road Baptist Church.



In 2002, the Rice Family and friends helped host the inaugural Angel Run to honor their son, David, who lived at Holy Angels for sixteen years until he passed away in 2001. All proceeds of the Angel Run benefit individuals with disabilities served by Holy Angels.



Holy Angels provides job training and placement, day program activities, the gold standard of Applied Behavior Analysis with education instruction in the Community School, and residential services—all focused on moving individuals to their maximum level of independence.



We look forward to having you join us on April 22, 2023, to run, walk, sponsor, and celebrate with us!



For more information, please contact Lauren Giddens at 318-797-8500 or at lgiddens@laholyangels.org.