HOLY ANGELS AND THE SHREVEPORT MUDBUGS “TEAM UP” JANUARY 24 & 27

Holy Angels and the Shreveport Mudbugs will “Team Up” on January 24 and 27

with events for residents and players.



The Shreveport Mudbugs will visit Holy Angels on Tuesday, January 24, from 1:30 – 2:30 pm.

The Mudbugs players will participate in several events during their visit, beginning with the

Holy Angels Basketball game. Two teams from Holy Angels will be showing off their skills on the

court, the Red Cobras and the Holy Bananas. Mudbugs players will assist in refereeing the

game, keeping score, and cheering on the players. At halftime, fans will enjoy a Holy Angels

Cheerleading Team performance. After the game, Mudbugs players will help hand out Angel

Works Enterprise Monthly Achievement Awards to the residents.



Then, on Friday, January 27, residents will cheer on the Mudbugs when they take on the Lone

Star Brahmas. The game begins at 7:11 p.m. at “George’s Pond” at the Hirsch Coliseum.

Attendees will enjoy a memorable performance by the Holy Angels Cheerleaders during

halftime.



“The Mudbugs are very excited to visit Holy Angels on the 24th and are looking forward to their

cheerleading team bringing some energy into the building during their performance at George’s

Pond,” says Gracie Dobrosky with the Shreveport Mudbugs Hockey team. “We love partnering

with our local organizations and are thankful for all the opportunities we get to connect with

everyone in the community,” she adds.



Holy Angels provides job training, job placement, day program activities, Applied Behavioral

Analysis and educational services in Holy Angels Community School, and residential services—all

focused on moving individuals to their maximum level of independence. For more information,

please contact Lauren Giddens at (318)797-8500 or lgiddens@holyangels.org.