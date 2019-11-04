Holy Angels honors past resident with opening of new All Saints Chapel

Holy Angels officially opened its new All Saints Chapel in Shreveport Nov. 1.

Holy Angels CEO Laurie Boswell said the new chapel is important because it symbolizes faith and love.

“Today, we are celebrating the one-year anniversary of the All Saints Chapel. The Chapel was built in honor of our former resident, Elizabeth “Beth” O’Brien. We are so excited to be here today to acknowledge and to really initiate the love, compassion and support that the community has brought together to create this beautiful chapel,” said Boswell. “The chapel is important because it stands as a symbol of faith and love. We want to share that with the community. We want the community to see Holy Angels as a symbol of peace and joy.”

The chapel has been the beacon of Holy Angels’ spiritual service since the organization was established. Over time, the building’s structure grew more damaged each year. The ground was broken for the new chapel on All Saints Day 2017.

This fully donor-funded project is now complete and holds many historic elements from the old structure, such as windows, statues and Stations of the Cross. The new All Saints Chapel meets requirements for safety, accessibility, and comfort for all.

O’Brien was one of the first residents at Holy Angels in 1965, where she resided until her death in 2010. The O’Brien family’s commitment to the ministry of Holy Angels stems from deep roots, as they were one of three original donors who provided Holy Angels with the 64-acre property where residents and program participants currently live and work.

The O’Brien family. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

Holy Angels is an independent, nonprofit facility serving individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities ranging in age from newborns to senior citizens. Holy Angels cares for approximately 185 individuals with disabilities from over 15 states and employs approximately 300 staff. Holy Angels’ 64-acre campus is comprised of 13 group homes, three dormitories, indoor and outdoor pools, gift shop, conservatory, Autism Center and the award-winning AngelWorks Day Program.