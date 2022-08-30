HOLY ANGELS HOSTS 41 st ANNUAL TASTE EVENT

Holy Angels invites the community to the 41 st annual TASTE: A Festival of

Food and Art on Thursday, September 15, from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Bossier Civic

Center. The event will be held in person for the first time in two years. Come join the Holy

Angels residents for a night of art, food, music, and dancing.



Tickets to TASTE are $75 per person and include a taste from all restaurant vendors, Holy

Angels’ famous lasagna, and complimentary beer and wine. Guests will enjoy the silent auction,

live music from Windstorm, performances by the Holy Angels choir, and the chance to buy Split

the Pot tickets. TASTE Tickets are on sale at https://www.laholyangels.org/taste/tickets/.



The online silent auction opens September 1 and is open for the public to bid. The auction

features more than 200 items, including Holy Angels Resident art, original pieces from local

artists, gifts, fine jewelry, experiences, trips, and unique items from across the country. Online

bidding runs from September 1 through September 15 at 8:30 p.m. At the event, TASTE guests

will have the opportunity to see the auction items and meet the Resident artists behind the

artwork.



Before you come to the event, please register for the Silent Auction and encourage your guests

to register! From your cell phone text hataste2022 to 76278 and from your computer visit

hataste2022.givesmart.com. You may start bidding on September 1. When you come

September 15, auction assistants will be available to make bidding fun and easy!



The first Taste was held in September 1981 and has since flourished into an event that is highly

anticipated by the community, staff, and especially the Holy Angels’ Residents!



Holy Angels provides job training and placement, day program activities, Applied Behavioral

Analysis (outpatient therapy), education, and residential services—all focused on moving

individuals to their maximum level of independence.