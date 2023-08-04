Holy Angels set to host 42nd annual TASTE event

Shreveport, LA – Holy Angels invites the community to the 42nd Annual TASTE: A Festival of Food and Art on Thursday, September 28, from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center. Join Holy Angels for a night of art, food, music, and dancing.



Tickets to TASTE are $75 per person and include a taste from more than 40 restaurant vendors, Holy Angels’ famous lasagna, plus complimentary beer, wine, and champagne from the Bubble Bar. Guests are encouraged to participate in the online silent auction while they are entertained with live music from Windstorm and The Lovers and performances by the Holy Angels choir. And, new for 2023, an exclusive, in-person silent auction will feature pieces only available at TASTE! TASTE Tickets are on sale at https://www.laholyangels.org/taste/tickets/.



The online silent auction begins on September 21 and is open to the public for bidding. The auction features more than 150 items, including Holy Angels Resident art, original pieces from local artists, gifts, fine jewelry, experiences, trips, and unique items from across the country. Online bidding runs from September 21 through September 28 at 8:30 p.m. At TASTE, guests will have the opportunity to see the auction items in person and meet the resident artists behind the artwork.



Guests are encouraged to register for the Silent Auction before the event. To register, text hataste2023 to 76278 or visit hataste2023.givesmart.com. Bidding opens on September 21. Auction assistants will be available at the event on September 28 to make bidding fun and easy!



The first Taste was held in September 1981 and has since flourished into a highly anticipated event with over 1,500 guests in attendance. The community, staff, and especially all those we serve look forward to this incredible event each year.



Holy Angels provides job training and placement, day program activities, outpatient therapy and education in the Community School, and residential services—all focused on moving individuals to their maximum level of independence.



For more information, please contact Sarah Logan at (318)797-8500 or slogan@laholyangels.org.