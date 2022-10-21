HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NORTHWEST BANCSHARES CORPORATION

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”

or “Home Federal Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, and Northwest

Bancshares Corporation (“Northwest Bancshares”), the holding company of the First National Bank of Benton

(“First National”), announced today the signing of a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (“Merger

Agreement”) pursuant to which the Company will acquire Northwest Bancshares in an all cash acquisition.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Northwest Bancshares will receive their pro rata

portion of aggregate merger consideration equal to $4.25 million, plus the sum of 8.0% of total assets of

Northwest Bancshares as of the month-end immediately prior to the closing of the merger after giving effect to

a special distribution (the “Special Distribution”) to be paid, less the amount, if any, that Northwest

Bancshares’ total unaccrued and unpaid transaction expenses exceed $125,000. Based on financial data as of

August 31, 2022, the parties currently estimate that the aggregate merger consideration will be approximately

$10.1 million. In addition to the merger consideration, the Merger Agreement provides that, prior to

consummation of the merger, Northwest Bancshares will pay the Special Distribution in cash to its

shareholders in an aggregate amount which will reduce the ratio of Northwest Bancshares’ total shareholders’

equity to total consolidated assets to 8.0%. Based on financial data at August 31, 2022, the parties currently

estimate that the amount of Special Distribution will be approximately $8.4 million.

First National currently operates out of one banking location in Benton, Louisiana. As of August 31,

2022, Northwest Bancshares had total consolidated assets of $81.7 million, $52.1 million in total loans, $67.2

million in total deposits and $14.2 million in shareholders’ equity. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement,

First National will be merged with and into Home Federal Bank promptly following completion of the holding

company merger.

“First National provides a natural expansion of our branch office footprint,” said James R. Barlow,

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Home Federal Bancorp. “First National has developed an

exceptional customer base in its market area. We are excited to expand to the Benton community and increase

our market share in Bossier Parish. We are confident that the products and services we offer will allow us to

deepen those valued relationships,” said Barlow.

“I’ve admired the growth and development that Home Federal Bank has achieved,” said John A.

Batson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Bancshares. “They treat their customers and

employees with dignity and respect,” said Justin Whittington, Chairman of the Board of Northwest

Bancshares. “This merger will improve our customer experience and will provide a great return to our

shareholders,” said Whittington.

The Merger Agreement was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. The

transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including

regulatory approvals and Northwest Bancshares’ shareholder approval.

Home Federal Bancorp anticipates the transaction will be over 20% accretive to earnings per share

after cost savings are fully realized, and accretive to tangible book value per share in approximately three years

of closing. Following the merger, Home Federal Bank’s capital position is expected to remain strong with

leverage and total risk-based capital ratios of approximately 8.2% and 14.2%, respectively.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as financial advisor to Home Federal Bancorp and Silver,

Freedman, Taff & Tiernan LLP acted as its legal advisor in the transaction. Hillworth Bank Partners rendered a

fairness opinion to Home Federal Bancorp. SEACAP Financial, LLC, acted as financial advisor to Northwest

Bancshares and Butler Snow LLP acted as its legal advisor in the transaction.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which

conducts business from its nine full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.