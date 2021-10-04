Homicide in Bossier City

On September 28, 2021, Bossier City Police Patrol officers responded to a welfare check at the Santa Fe Apts. 4809 E Texas St. Officers discovered the resident deceased inside the apartment. At this point, an investigation began into the death including an autopsy of the body. This investigation revealed that the death was a homicide. The victim has been identified as Geri Judd. If you have any information concerning this crime please contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.