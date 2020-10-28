Honoring first responders (Gallery)

Cypress Black Bayou hosts inaugural event

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

Bossier Parish/City first responders – law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel gathered Thursday at Cypress Black Bayou for the inaugural First Responders Appreciation Day.

First responders enjoyed a full complimentary lunch which consisted of fried fish, pulled pork sandwiches, hushpuppies, fries, coleslaw and cookies.

“We live and work here and we know how good things are here in Bossier Parish. The crime rate is low, and folks work hard. These citizens took it upon themselves to hold this event. Nobody asked them to do this. They decided they wanted to have a day to show appreciation to law enforcement. To have door prizes, free food, a beautiful day on Cypress Lake. It doesn’t get any better than this. I’m proud to live and work in Bossier. And I’m proud of the folks here today who put this on,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

First responders also enjoyed a chance to win door prizes.

The executive director of Cypress Black Bayou and one of the event’s sponsors Robert Berry says this first-time event is a way to show support for the first responders in our community and he hopes it inspires other communities to hold events such as this one for their community first responders.

“We need to try to set an example and hopefully the other communities can learn from this and try to get behind their first responders and show their appreciation. At the end of the day when you make that phone call to 911, those people are coming regardless. They’re coming to help you. We’re thankful we were able to do this today.” said Berry.

Sponsors for the event included Robert Berry, Vicky Whitman, Silver Star Smokehouse, Tubbs Hardware, Coburn’s Supply, and Zaxby’s.