Hormel Foods and Brookshire Grocery Co. donate $100K in protein to food banks to help thousands in need

TYLER, Texas – Hormel Foods Corporation and Brookshire Grocery Co. partnered to donate more than $100,000 in proteins as part of the Hormel® Cure 81® Hams for Hunger® program to food banks in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas to help feed those in need this holiday season. The two companies are donating pork loin and peanut butter to food banks and food pantries in communities where Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores operate.

Hormel Foods and Brookshire Grocery Co. hosted a virtual presentation event yesterday morning with representatives from Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, FoodNet Food Bank and East Texas Food Bank. Representatives from each organization discussed the significance of this donation in supporting hunger relief in communities supported by the food banks.

“Our company is committed to supporting hunger relief in the communities we serve, and we are so grateful to have this partnership with Hormel Foods to help make a difference,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We care about our communities and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19 and slow the spread. We know people are in need this holiday season and that the food banks are seeing increased demand for resources in all of the communities we serve.”

The makers of the Hormel® Cure 81® brand created the Hormel® Cure 81® Hams for Hunger® program in 1989. The program involves a partnership between Hormel Foods and grocery retailers across the country. Throughout the years, more than $15 million dollars in hams have been donated, feeding tens of thousands of families.

“Hormel Foods is proud to partner with Brookshire Grocery Company to support hunger-relief efforts in the communities served by the company’s stores,” said Kelsey Tynan, Hormel® Cure 81® brand manager at Hormel Foods. “The Hormel® Cure 81®Hams for Hunger® program highlights our long-standing relationship with Brookshire Grocery Company, and we are honored to work together and make such a substantial contribution for those in need.”

Hormel Foods will donate more than 55,000 hams to charities nationwide through the Hormel® Cure 81® Hams for Hunger® program this holiday season.