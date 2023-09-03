Horse racing: Big Data wins Super Derby

Louisiana Downs Press Release; featured photo of Big Data by Ann Switalski Photography

Louisiana Downs proudly hosted an afternoon of festivities culminating with the running of the $200,000 Super Derby, presented by Lip Chip LLC. The oppressive heat for the past two months took a hiatus so that the crowd could step out in their finest for a very entertaining afternoon.

It was a breakout performance by Big Data to take Super Derby 41 and capture the first stakes of his career. Trainer Michael Lerman felt the mile and one-eighth main track stakes would be a good opportunity for the son of Cloud Computing, out of the Creative Cause mare Moxie, who made his debut at Gulfstream Park on December 16. He broke his maiden on April 22 and advanced to the allowance level with success.

“He’s a large horse and can be a handful, but (jockey) Emisael (Jaramillo) fits him well,” said Lerman. “The race unfolded the way we anticipated, and we were thrilled with the outcome.”

Jaramillo was content to let Big Data run off the early pace set by Machine Gun Man and jockey Vicente Del Cid, who completed the first quarter-mile in :23.81 and the half-mile in :48.71. Big Data wwas traveling well heading to the final turn and drew off to a 1 ¾ length victory in a final time of 1.51.83.

Big Data shipped in from Gulfstream Park on Tuesday and Lerman was pleasantly surprised that the temperature had dipped this week.

“It was cooler here than Florida,” he stated. “I shipped in a horse for the Super Derby undercard in 2006. It was an inferno that year, so this was a relief.”

Big Data, sent off as second choice in the wagering, paid $8.20 to win. He earned $120,000 for his first stake win and his record stands at 8-3-4 and lifetime earnings of $213,680.

Lerman said that Big Data will return to South Florida tomorrow and options for his next start include the Pennsylvania Derby or possibly a stakes at Churchill Downs.

“He’s on the right trajectory,” added Lerman.

Kim Boulmetis of Petal Power Racing bred Big Data and was thrilled with his victory. She owns his dam, Big Moxie, who is in foal to Cloud Computing.

“I thank Mike and his team,” she said. They did an incredible job. I have never seen an outfit treat horses so well. I also want to commend Louisiana Downs for bringing this race back. I know the history of the Super Derby and appreciate the hard work of everyone. It’s been the most wonderful trip for us!”

That praise meant a great deal to Louisiana Downs president and owner Kevin Preston who stated from the beginning that he intended to bring back the track’s marquee race, the Super Derby, not just as a racing championship, but an event for the Metroplex.

“Our team worked extremely hard to present a festive day with quality horse racing,” said Preston. “What was so rewarding is the response from our fans, dressing to the nines, wearing gorgeous hats and bringing family and friends for the afternoon. It’s hard to explain how rewarding it was to us to see how much they enjoyed the return of the Super Derby!

No White Flags completed the exacta under jockey C.J. McMahon. The son on Union Rags was also making his stakes debut for owner Donald D. Clark of LG4 Racing LLC. He posted two wins at Louisiana Downs prior to his start in Super Derby 41 for retired jockey Carl J, Woodley, who has been training since 2008.

“We were hoping for one more race, but still happy that he finished well in his first stakes effort,” said Woodley. “I was never nervous riding, but had knots in my stomach the minute he left the paddock. Training is a lot tougher than being a jockey!

How Did He Do That ran third for owners J. Kirk and Judy Robison and trainer Steve Asmussen who won two previous Super Derby editions. Joel Dominguez had the call aboard the post time favorite. Early pacesetter, Machine Gun Man completed the superfecta followed by Tiz Donegal, Promise Me A Ride and Donegal Arrow.