Horse racing: Field set for Super Derby 41 Saturday at Louisiana Downs

Louisiana Downs Press Release, featured photo by Ann Switalski Photography

The highlight of the 61-day Thoroughbred racing season at Louisiana Downs will take place Saturday with the return of one of the most prestigious races in the racetrack’s history.

Super Derby 41 makes its long-awaited return as the featured event on the card.

The eight-race program gets underway at 2:05 p.m. The $200,000 Super Derby, presented by Lip Chip LLC, to be contested at one mile and one eighth on the main track, will run as race seven, with an approximate post time of 4:53.

Louisiana Downs is under its second year of operation under president and owner Kevin Preston and from the beginning, one of many priorities he set was bringing back the track’s marquee race, the Super Derby. L

Inaugurated in 1980, the annual event attracted the top owners, trainers and jockeys in North America. Belmont Stakes winner Temperence Hill won the first edition of the Super Derby. Three Super Derby winners, Tiznow, Sunday Silence and Alysheba were honored with Eclipse Awards as Horse of the Year, the industry’s highest award.

“The Super Derby has been a very important goal for owner Kevin Preston,” said Matt Crawford, Louisiana Downs racing secretary. “He has made many notable improvements to both the racetrack and casino. We are all looking forward to an exciting Super Derby 41 with plenty of events sure to entertain fans of all ages.”

Louisiana Downs ran several editions of the Super Derby, beginning in 2017 with Mr Misunderstood winning on the turf for trainer Brad Cox. Reverted to the main track, the next year, Hall of Fame conditioner Steve Asmussen won the next two editions with Limation in 2018 and Rotation in 2019.

In pursuit of his third Super Derby victory, Asmussen will send in How Did He Do That for owners J. Kirk and Judy Robison.

The top earner in the field, the son of Good Magic, bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings, LLC, will make his 13th career start on Saturday.

Sold as a yearling for $190,000 at the 2021 Fasig-Tipton Fall Yearling Sale, he broke his maiden at Churchill Downs on September 30, 2022. He won his first stakes in New Mexico, in the Zia Park Juvenile Stakes before embarking on a busy Derby season.

His standout victory came on July 8 at Prairie Meadows, where he was sent off at 48-1 in the $225,000 Iowa Derby, finishing in a dead heat for the win with One in Vermillion.

After a lengthy steward’s inquiry, One in Vermillion was disqualified for interference and placed second. How Did He Do That rewarded his supporters with a win payout of $98!

Joel Dominguez, currently tied for the leading rider title at Louisiana Downs, has the call and will break from post five aboard the 9-5-morning line favorite.

Dominguez, 33, has been riding at Louisiana Downs since 2005, and was tabbed by Asmussen in 2020 to ride first call at the Bossier City oval. He earned the leading rider title that year and is currently tied with Jose Guerrero in the 2023 meet, which will conclude on September 12.

His association with Asmussen began in Kentucky when Dominguez, who was born in Durango, Mexico, galloped for the top conditioner when he first came to the United States.

“When I was in Kentucky, I worked for Steve and he began to trust me galloping some of his top horses,” said Dominguez. “I remember the first time I worked Rachel Alexandra. That was very special and gave me so much confidence!”

Dominguez, who is represented by former jockey, Don Simington, is deeply appreciative to Asmussen for his support.

“Steve is really smart and has helped my career so much,” added Dominguez. “It means a lot to me to have a mount in the Super Derby. I look forward to this opportunity on Saturday!’

The Super Derby 41 field from the rail out includes the following 3-year-olds:

#1 Machine Gun Man (6-1) has earned $100,630 in 11 starts for owner Patrick Lee Racing LLC. Trained by Jose C. Sanchez, the gelding by Mor Spirit, competed in two stakes earlier this year, and exits a five-length score on August 11 at Evangeline Downs. He will be ridden by Vicente Del Cid, who was one of the apprentice riders nominated for the 2022 Eclipse Award.

#2 Tiz Donegal (15-1) is one of two Super Derby 41 entrants owned by Donegal Racing (Jerry Crawford). Jockey Thomas Pompell has the call aboard the son of Tiznow, who ran second to his stablemate at Evangeline Downs on July 22. That race was the first for the New York-bred gelding.

#3 Donegal Arrow (12-1) will make his fourth career start for Donegal Racing (Jerry Crawford), and exits his maiden-breaking victory on July 22 for trainer Dane Noel. The Kentucky-bred colt by Arrogate made two starts at Turfway Park before competing at Evangeline Downs. He will reunite with rider Juan P. Vargas, who guided him to the wire last month.

#4 Big Data (9-2) ships in from Gulfstream Park for trainer Michael Lerman. Sired by Cloud Computing, the Kentucky-bred colt has won two of his seven races in Florida for owner Petal Power Racing Stable (Kimberly Boulmetis) Jockey Emisael Jaramillo, has the return call following a three-length victory in a $75,000 allowance on July 23 at Gulfstream Park.

#6 Promise Me A Ride (7-2) will make his stakes debut for 2022 Eclipse Award winning trainer Brad Cox. Owned by Kueber Racing, LLC, Big Easy Racing LLC and Martin S. Schwartz, the colt by Mastery won his debut on March 19 at Fair Grounds and made his second trip to the winner’s circle on August 4 at Ellis Park. One of the top Louisiana-based riders, Tim Thorton, has the call.

# 7 No White Flags (10-1) has won two races at Louisiana Downs this meet for owner LG4 Racing LLC (Donald D. Clark, et al). The son of Union Rags is conditioned by retired jockey Carl J, Woodley, who piloted 19,917 runners from 1981-2007, Woodley, who prefers to be called CJ, has been training since 2008. C.J. McMahon will guide No White Flags in his stakes debut.

Super Derby Festivities Set for Saturday, September 2

Several promotions and special events are planned for Super Derby 41 so that both racing fans and families will have an enjoyable afternoon at the racetrack.

With several dining options available this year, watch and wager on the Super Derby Card in the air-conditioned comfort of the Clubhouse or the Skyroom. Both rooms will feature an All You Can Eat Buffet, beginning at 11:00 am. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by emailing reservations@ladowns.com. Box Seats is also available and can be reserved for only $45 via www.ladowns.com. For a quick casual bite, join us in the Inside Rail Sportsbook Bar & Grill for tasty specials such as KP’s Ribeye for only $19.74, as a nod to the year the property opened, and the introduction of our Colts & Fillies kids’ menu.

Festivities kick off at Noon with Louisiana Downs track announcer John McGary and Louisiana Downs racing ambassador Roxanne Tanner teaming up for a pre-race handicapping preview. They will offer detailed analysis of the $200,000 Super Derby as well as their selections for each of the races on the Super Derby card.

Family activities will get underway at 12:00 pm, a Children’s Area will open on the Racing Apron. Face Painting is available for an additional charge. Children can join in the fun with the Super Derby Stilt Walker, Caricaturist, Balloon Twister and Hula Hoop Stars! Food Trucks from across the region will be serving up great local bites for purchase.

Also, at 12:00 pm, registration begins for the Super Derby Ladies Hat Contest. Hats will be judged in three categories: Spirit of Louisiana, Classic and Most Original. The winners will receive $100 cash.

At 12:30pm, enjoy a Jockey Meet and Greet and Autograph Signing. A photo of the riders will be available for $5.00 with the proceeds to benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF).

Take advantage of the Super Derby $5 Free Bet where Racing fans can swipe their Club 74 card at the racing kiosks for a $5.00 Free Bet that can be redeemed on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

After the 3rd Race Louisiana Downs Super Derby 41 Opening Ceremony will include a Proclamation by Bossier City Mayor, Tommy Chandler, posting of the colors by the Boy Scouts Troop 104 and a live performance of The National Anthem.

Special guest, Former NBA and Hall of Famer, “the Mailman” Karl Malone, will be in the paddock for the Riders Up call prior to Super Derby41.