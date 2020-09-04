Horse racing: Filly co-owned by Benton Fire Dept. Captain Autry Lowry Jr. wins Kentucky Oaks

Staff Reports

Shedaresthedevil, co-owned by Benton Fire Department Captain Autry Lowry Jr., won the Kentucky Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Oaks, a Grade I stakes race for 3-year-old Thoroughbred fillies, is generally considered the equivalent of the Kentucky Derby for fillies. The 146th Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday with a 6:01 p.m. post time on NBC.

Both the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks were postponed from May to September because of the Covid-19 pandemic. No fans were allowed at the Oaks and that will be the case for the Derby.

A 15-1 shot, Shedaresthedevil was not one of the favorites. But she defeated favorites Gamine, trained by Bob Baffert, and Swiss Skydiver.

Shedaresthedevil covered the 1 1/8-mile oval in a stakes-record 1:48.28 with Florent Geroux aboard.

Swiss Skydiver finished second, 1 1/2 lengths back, and Gamine was third, three lengths back.

Lowry owns Shedaresthedevil through Big Aut Farms along with Qatar Racing, Ltd. and Hot Springs-based Flurry Racing Stables, LLC.

“I’ve been a basket case ever since the filly crossed the line. I’ve spent more time crying than anything,” Autry told the national racing publication BloodHorse. “I knew she was a very tough filly, and for her to come out on top was just absolutely amazing.”

Shedaresthedevil, trained by Brad Cox, won her first stakes race, The Honeybee, March 7 at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. She also won the Indiana Stakes on July 9 at Indiana Grand.

Both of those were Grade 3 races. In between those races, she lost to Swiss Skydiver by 13 lengths in the Fantasy Stakes at Oaklawn.

In winning the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks, Shedaresthedevil earned her owners the $750,000 winner’s stake.

Shedaresthedevil is 5-2-2 with career winnings of $1,245,768.

“It’s unbelievable,” Lowry told BloodHorse. “I knew she was an unbelievable filly. This is a very tough race, in my opinion. It’s probably one of the toughest in the last 10 years or so.”

Shedaresthedevil is a daughter of Grade 1 winner Daredevil. She was sold to agent Clay Scherer for $280,000 on behalf of Flurry Racing and Big Aut Farms at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale, according to BloodHorse.

Qatar Racing, a previous owner, remained a partner.

— Featured photo courtesy Kentucky Derby