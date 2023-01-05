Horse racing: Jockey Arturo Alvarez one to watch as Louisiana Downs Quarter Horse racing season gets underway

The excitement is building for opening day for the 2023 Quarter Horse live racing season at Louisiana Downs.

Seven races are carded for Thursday, January 5, the first of 46 days to showcase the explosive speed of “America’s Fastest Athletes.”

In addition to the horses, there is an emerging talent to watch this season: jockey Arturo Alvarez. The 22-year-old from Jalisco, Mexico has only been riding in the United States for 2 years. He recorded a very memorable career highlight at Louisiana Downs last March when he guided Mrs Kennedy TLC to victory in the $382,658 Mardi Gras Futurity (RG2). Through an interpreter, Alvarez joyously proclaimed that “winning this was the best thing that ever happened to me!”

Well, that was just the start of many great things to come in 2022! Alvarez won 47 races at Delta Downs, finishing second to Juan Garcia, Jr., but his confidence flourished, and he was very much in demand for the final Louisiana meet of the year at Evangeline Downs. His 38 victories gave him his first leading rider title, but the night of December 17 will be imprinted in his memory forever.

He won four stakes on the richest program of the year, beginning with a victory in the $50,000 LQHBA Louisiana Invitational aboard Five Bar Jess Cartelfor trainer Joel Huitron. Next was a mild upset with Rf Fast Dashin Jess in the $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Derby, who is trained by Edgar Espino. His third stakes win came in the $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Classic with a solid 440-yard victory from Rdd Empire Builder, trained by Riley Aguilar.

Three stakes victories in one night, and none were morning line choices, would have made the most experienced jockey happy, but Alvarez was not finished yet!

His mount in the LQHBA Louisiana Million Futurity was Tha Duke for owner/trainer Ashton Elder. The gelding by Rc Me Leaving you set the second fastest qualifying time for the seven-figure futurity, but faced Lee Berwick Futurity champion and heavy favorite, San Lorenzo Jet. Alvarez closed with conviction aboard Tha Duke, catching San Lorenzo Jet and veteran jockey J.R.Ramirez at the wire. The photo sign went up and minutes later, officials declared the first-ever dead heat in the LQHBA Louisiana Million! In the post-race interview, Ramirez admitted that he thought Tha Duke had won and congratulated Alvarez as they were pulling their mounts up.

“My horse did not leave the gates as well as San Lorenzo Jet,” said Alvarez. “But I knew I had a good horse, and he never gave up. He was running well in the last 50 yards and going well at the end.”

Three days later, Alvarez celebrated his 22nd birthday and was honored as the 2022 Evangeline Downs leading rider.

Alvarez will ride for many trainers this season, but one of the first to give the young jockey an opportunity was Kenneth Weeks. He credits jockey agent Manny Bellville, who took Alvarez under his wing when he first began working horses at Louisiana Downs.

“Manny came to my barn and said he had a talented young kid and asked me to give him a chance,” said Weeks. “I saw right away that he had potential. Not many jockeys can ride a really fast horse, but Arturo can. More importantly, he listens when I give him the history on my horses. It’s no surprise that his career is taking off.”

Sandy Miller now has the book for Alvarez and admits that working for the young rider is a pleasure. He is the leading Quarter Horse rider in the country with 115 wins and should make the AQHA Champion ballot, but Grade 1 winning riders Juan Pulido and James Flores are the front-runners to take the coveted title.

Horseman Jose Carrizales has won the last three training titles at Louisiana Downs, was kind enough to translate for this feature. He is also a strong supporter of Alvarez, and has been pleased with the way the young jockey has progressed.

“He works hard in the mornings and knows my horses,” stated Carrizales. “I know that he is pleased with his success and is eager to learn even more as his career continues.”

Alvarez speaks little English but wanted to make sure to let all the horsemen in Louisiana know how grateful he is to each for giving him such a great start.

“I thank God and am thankful to the trainers and owners for their support,” he said. “I am very happy riding in Louisiana and look forward to the Louisiana Downs meet.”

Louisiana Downs Promotions

On Saturday, January 7, the first 100 Club 74 members will receive a 2023 calendar. The giveaway begins at 1:00 pm; it’s free to sign up for Club 74 and enjoy promotions throughout the year. Live radio remotes are set for opening weekend! Every Thursday guests can participate in a Racing Point Multiplier. We will Flashback to 1974 with our Flashback Friday hot dog and drink combo for only $1.50! Drop your non-winning race wagers into our weekly Race Replay Drawings to win free play!

Louisiana Downs Post Times and Wagering Format

The 46-day Quarter Horse live racing season opens on Thursday, January 5. Post time is 1:35 pm (Central) each Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Saturday, April 1. Exotic wagers include exacta, trifecta and superfecta, rolling daily doubles on the first six races of the card, Pick 3 wagers on the first five races of each card and a Pick 4 on races 4-7. More information on live and simulcast racing is available on lad.com.

Nominations for the Maiden Classic Close on January 5

The $20,000-added Louisiana Downs Maiden Classic for 3 year-olds and up at 350 yards will take place on Friday, March 24. Louisiana Downs racing secretary Matt Crawford wants to remind horsemen that Maiden Classic nominations close Thursday, January 5 at 1:30 pm. Nominated runners must be a maiden at that time to be eligible.

The complete Louisiana Downs Quarter Horse Stakes schedule is as follows:

February 11 $25,000 Mr Jess Perry (RG3) 4 YO & up LA-bred 350 yards

March 24 $25,000 Billy Montgomery 4 YO & up F&M LA-bred 330 yards

$20,000-added Louisiana Downs Maiden Classic 3 YO & up 350 yards

March 25 $100,000-added Mardi Gras Futurity(RG2) 2 YO LA-Bred 300 yards

$50,000-added Mardi Gras Derby 3 YO LA-Bred 400 yards

$50,000-added Mardi Gras Oaks 3 YO F LA-Bred 400 yards

$75,000-added Louisiana Downs Futurity(RG2) 2 YO 300 yards

April 1 $25,000 Lip Chip LLC 3 YO & up 400 yards $15,000-addedLouisiana Starter Series Dash 3 YO & up 110 yards

2022 Quarter Horse Trial Dates

March 2 Louisiana Downs Futurity

March 3 & 4 Mardi Gras Futurity

March 10 Louisiana Downs Maiden Classic

March 11 Mardi Gras Derby

March 11 Mardi Gras Oaks

March 18 Louisiana Downs Starter Series Dash

2022 Schooling Race Dates

February 7 Louisiana Downs Futurity

February 8 Mardi Gras Futurity

— Featured photo of Arturo Alvarez by Ann Switalski Photography