Horse racing: Louisiana Downs announces 2024 Quarter Horse season

By Martha Claussen; featured photo courtesy of Ann Switalski Photography

The 2024 Quarter Horse Louisiana Downs live racing season will get underway on Tuesday, January 9. The 41-day meet will conclude on Saturday, March 30. Live racing will be conducted Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in January and February with Wednesday through Saturday programs in March. Post time will be 1:05 p.m. (Central).

A blockbuster day will close out the annual live Quarter Horse racing season with the final of the Mardi Gras Futurity(RG2) as well as the Louisiana Downs Futurity(G2) on Saturday, March 30. The purse for the Mardi Gras Futurity, the first official futurity of the year, will boast a notable increase with an estimated final of $600,000. Last year’s winner San Lorenzo Blood triumphed in the $365,080 Mardi Gras Futurity(RG2) for owner Rogelio Marquez, Jr.and breeder Slash Z Quarter Horses.

Matt Crawford is the racing secretary for the Bossier City racetrack and looks forward to hosting nine stakes, including the Mardi Gras Futurity, Mardi Gras Derby, Louisiana Downs Futurity and the Mardi Gras Oaks, now in its second running.

“We look forward to an excellent Quarter Horse season and rewarding the qualifiers for the Mardi Gras Futurity with an unprecedented purse,” said Crawford. “The Mardi Gras Oaks and the Mardi Derby will run on March 29 with an exciting day for 2-year-olds as we crown two champions on Saturday, March 30.”

Stall applications are due by Monday, November 27 and the barn area will open on Saturday, December 10. Nomination forms are available at the Louisiana Downs racing office or by contacting Matt Crawfordat 318-741-2511 or assistant racing secretary Tammy Peck at 318-752-6453. Nomination forms and stall applications are posted on the Louisiana Downs website.

For more information on upcoming events, simulcasting, casino and food and beverage options, visit ladowns.com.

Louisiana Downs 2024 Quarter Horse Stakes Schedule

February 8 $30,000 Billy Montgomery 4 YO & up F&M LA-bred 330 yards

February 28 $30,000 Mr Jess Perry (RG3) 4 YO & up LA-bred 350 yards

March 16 $30,000 Lip Chip LLC 3 YO & up 400 yards

March 23 $150,000-estimated Louisiana Downs Maiden Classic 3 YO & up 350 yards

March 28 $30,000 Winner’s Circle Church 4 YO & up LA-bred 350 yards

March 29 $100,000-estimated Mardi Gras Derby 3 YO LA-Bred 400 yards

$100,000-estimated Mardi Gras Oaks 3 YO LA-Bred Fillies 400 yards

March 30 $600,000-estimated Mardi Gras Futurity(RG2) 2 YO LA-Bred 300yards

$250,000-estimated Louisiana Downs Futurity(RG2) 2 YO 300 yards