Horse racing: Louisiana Downs announces return of Super Derby in 2023

Louisiana Downs Statement re Super Derby

With support of our horsemen the return of Super Derby is being postponed until 2023.

This move will allow us to realize the benefit of adding revenue from the Historical Horse Racing machines, the additional Off Track Betting locations, and sportsbook that will contribute to the purse structure.

Additionally, we are adding over one hundred new slot machines to the casino floor which will increase our slot revenue therefore enhancing our future purse structure.

We truly want to position this special race to be nationally recognized and better support our local horsemen who support our track by choosing to race here.

We want to highlight Louisiana Downs in the best way possible and ensure we can provide a unique experience to guests whether it be for the first time or for a return visit.

We invite you out to experience the track if you haven’t joined us recently and we look forward to the remainder of the season.

With construction beginning next week on our restaurant offerings and additional improvements continuing at the racetrack, we are working to put Louisiana Downs back on the map.

While we have already announced some exciting changes, there is more to come! We want to make sure we are putting Louisiana Downs in the best possible position for growth, which is why postponing this event is the best decision at this time.

“All the horsemen here are for the postponing of the Super Derby. With the current purse cuts for the remainder of the season we feel giving $300,000 to one day of racing doesn’t support the local horsemen who are here every week. Let’s give the new slots, the HHR machines, and the OTB locations time to produce purse revenue which supports hosting a large race like Super Derby. Postponing the event until next year is what is in the best interest of the horsemen and the

property.” -Shane Wilson, current Louisiana Downs meet Leading Trainer

“I think this is definitely the right decision to postpone the event given the current purse structure. With the different forms of gaming, which will increase purses in the future, this is a great long-term event to have, just definitely not this year. Bottom line is I am excited about the future at Louisiana Downs with Kevin and Matt and better Louisiana racing overall. This is very exciting from a horsemen’s standpoint.” -Ron Faucheux, Thoroughbred Horse trainer and LAHBPA Board Member

“I came to Louisiana Downs in the middle of July and with figures from accounting we decided to lower the overnight purse distribution for our 5th condition book with all intentions of getting back up for the last condition book in September. That being said, my recommendation was to not run Super Derby this season. We have serious plans to bring back our premier race in 2023 with hopes of attracting an outstanding field for the race.” – Matt Crawford, Louisiana Downs Racing Secretary

“While we were excited to potentially bring the Super Derby back this year we simply feel it’s not in the best interest of the property or horseman at this time. We value our relationship with the horseman and have been working hard to bring this property back to its iconic status. Ultimately, the closing of our acquisition simply did not allow us enough time to truly set Louisiana Downs apart and put us on the map from a timing perspective with the Super Derby. Over the course of the last 7 months, we’ve been able to make significant improvements to our infrastructure as well as improve various areas on both the backside and frontside of our property. We are gearing up to open our Mound OTB with new HHR machines on August 18th and have submitted locations to the Racing Commission for additional locations. Additionally, we’ve added new slot machines to our gaming floor which will significantly help with slot revenues and we continue to add games weekly. Finally, we will begin construction on new restaurant offerings next week that will enhance our customer experiences. With all those things said, we feel the property will be in a much better situation next year when the HHR, Sportsbook, and OTB revenues truly kick in which will significantly add to our purse structure not to mention our restaurant offerings and continued improvements to the property which will truly put Louisiana Downs in the spotlight and in a much better position for great things ahead.” Kevin Preston, Louisiana Downs President