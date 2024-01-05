Horse racing: Louisiana Downs’ Quarter Horse meet gets underway Jan. 9

By Martha Claussen; featured photo by Ann Switalski Photography

The 2024 Quarter Horse Louisiana Downs live racing season gets underway onTuesday, January 9 and will continue through. Saturday, March 30. Live racing will be conducted Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in January and February with Wednesday through Saturday programs in March. Post time for the 41-day meet will be 1:05 p.m. (Central).

Jockeys Ubaldo Luna and Arnulfo Gutierrez Enjoyed Exceptional Highlights in 2023

The Louisiana Downs jockey colony will be one of the strongest ever and two riders, who are close friends, will begin the season off tremendous accomplishments from last year.

Ubaldo Luna has improved each year since arriving in Louisiana in 2015. He was honored as leading rider at Louisiana Downs in 2022, in a tie with Everardo Rodriguez, and once again last year, finishing in a tie with Arturo Alvarez. His momentum carried into the Delta Downs meet, and he had a proud moment at Sam Houston Race Park, winning the $461,835 Sam Houston Futurity(G2) on June 3 aboard Jess Flying Cowgirl. With 25 trips to the winner’s circle at Evangeline Downs, Luna finished the year as the nation’s leading Quarter Horse jockey by wins, (114). The 34-year-old was born in Vera Cruz, Mexico and is one of the top jockeys for 2023 AQHA Racing Champions honors at the ceremony which will takes place on January 17 at Heritage Place in Oklahoma City.

But whether he will take full credit, Luna was also an integral part of the breakout year for fellow jockey Arnulfo “Pony” Gutierrez, who ended 2023 as the leading rider at Evangeline Downs. The 32-year-old native of Jalisco, Mexico, came to the United States three years ago after learning his craft in Mexico. Luna introduced him to many trainers at Louisiana Downs and was impressed with his work ethic and natural talent displayed each morning on the backside. Gutierrez could have applied for his license two years ago but did not feel ready until last year.

“I wanted to get more experience and understand the rules here in Louisiana,” he explained. “It was important for me to make sure I was doing it right.”

Luna understood his concern but believed in his potential.

“I am always there to help new riders, but Pony understood how hard you have to work to earn the trust of trainers,” said Luna. “From the beginning, he was always on time and would never complain about working 14-15 horses each morning.”

Trainers began to take notice and once he was licensed, Gutierrez began picking up mounts; many from smaller barns, but last year at Evangeline, agent Kristin St Amant, was able to book plenty of business for both Gutierrez and Luna. Riding for top Louisiana conditioner Kenneth Roberts, Sr. was a huge steppingstone for Gutierrez, who in addition to winning his first leading rider title, he won the prestigious LQHBA Louisiana Million Futurity on December 16 aboard Rodney Verret’s Special Wild Train B.

“It was unbelievable to win my first title, and of course to ride that filly in the futurity” admitted Gutierrez. “It is hard to put into words what that meant to me, and how grateful I am to Kenny and Ubaldo for their support! Every time I watch the replay, I get very emotional.”

And perhaps it’s no surprise, regardless of the highs that both men had last year, their commitment to starting 2024 on a high note is stronger than ever.

For Gutierrez, it means supporting his wife and three children in Mexico. And for Luna, it is beginning his day at 5:00 am, working horses and being loyal to the horsemen who have respected his professionalism and talent.

“The numbers and titles are not my top priority,” stated Luna. “When asked about those, I tell people to type my name in Google! For me and Arnulfo, it is great to know that our hard work is paying off!”

Strong Interest from Trainers for the Upcoming Louisiana Downs Quarter Horse Meet

The racing office, under the direction of racing secretary Matt Crawford, has been busy preparing for the 2024 Quarter Horse Meet. Over 1,800 stall applications were received, and entries have been strong for the first week of the season.

“We are pleased with the number of horsemen and women wanting to run at Louisiana Downs,” stated Crawford. “Stall applications were solid and our opening week field size average eight runners. That is a very good start and should be well-supported by our fans!”

Returning horsemen include Jose Carrizales returns as three-time leading trainer at Louisiana Downs, Kenneth Roberts, Sr., Lanny Keith, Vann Haywood, Justin Powell, Dwayne Breaux, Janessa Muniz, Martin Trejo, Joel Huitron, Guillermo Martinez, and Orlando Orozco. New barns in 2024 include Paul Leal, Ricardo Aguirre, Gilberto Gonzalez and Juan Hernandez.

Crawford also shared that nominations have been very strong for the $100,000-added Mardi Gras Futurity (RG2). The first “official futurity” of the year will take place on Saturday, March 30.

Quarter Horse Meet Race Dates and Post Time

Live Quarter Horse racing will be conducted Tuesday and Wednesday through March 2. Beginning Sunday, March 6, the schedule changes to Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Two Thursday race cards will be added for the final two weeks of the season. Post time will be 1:05 p.m. (Central).

Louisiana Downs Promotions

In addition to live Quarter Horse racing, Louisiana Downs will offer fans several promotions in 2024. The offers include:



$1 Days each live racing Tuesday – Guests can purchase a hot dog, popcorn, soda, or beer for only $1 each at the Paddock Bar & Deli.

Race Replay Drawings Wednesday – Guests can place all non-winning race wager vouchers into the drawing drum on level one of the racing side for a chance to win $100 in free play.

Triple Thursdays – Guests can swipe at the Racing Promotional Kiosks to receive a 3X multiplier of their credits earned from racing each Thursday.

For information on special events, visit laddowns.com.

Louisiana Downs 2024 Quarter Horse Stakes Schedule

February 8 $30,000 Billy Montgomery 4 YO & up F&M LA-bred 330 yards

February 28 $30,000 Mr Jess Perry (RG3) 4 YO & up LA-bred 350 yards

March 16 $30,000 Lip Chip LLC 3 YO & up 400 yards

March 23 $150,000-estimated Louisiana Downs Maiden Classic 3 YO & up 350 yards

March 28 $30,000 Winner’s Circle Church 4 YO & up LA-bred 350 yards

March 29 $100,000-estimated Mardi Gras Derby 3 YO LA-Bred 400 yards

$100,000-estimated Mardi Gras Oaks 3 YO LA-Bred Fillies 400 yards

March 30 $600,000-estimated Mardi Gras Futurity(RG2) 2 YO LA-Bred 300yards

$250,000-estimated Louisiana Downs Futurity(RG2) 2 YO 300 yards