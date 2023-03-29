Horse racing: Louisiana Downs’ Thoroughbred season starts May 6, Super Derby returning Sept. 2

Louisiana Downs Press Release

The 2023 Thoroughbred racing season at Louisiana Downs kicks off on Saturday, May 6. The 61-day live racing season will run through Tuesday, September 12.

The Bossier City racetrack will complete its annual Quarter Horse meet on Saturday, April 1 and is looking forward to preparing for opening day of the Thoroughbred live racing season on Saturday, May 6.Now under its second year of operation under Rubico Acquisition Corporation, president and owner Kevin Preston and his team continue to make improvements to both the racetrack and onsite casino.

“As you know, we have made significant changes to the track and have enhanced many of the areas including adding over 100 new slot machines to the casino floor, opening up two new restaurant concepts, adding our sportsbook and freshening up all aspects ofthe race track,” said Preston. “This year we have added many special features of our live race broadcasts. As we move into 2023, we have a lot of additional changes happening for this upcoming racing season.”

One of many goals set by Preston, was bringing back the track’s marquee race, the Super Derby. Inaugurated in 1980, the annual event attracted the top owners, trainers and jockeys in North America. Belmont Stakes winner Temperence Hill won the first edition of the Super Derby. Three Super Derby winners, Tiznow, Sunday Silence and Alysheba werevoted the Eclipse Award as Horse of the Year, the industry’s highest award.

Louisiana Downs brought back the Super Derby in 2017 with Mr Misunderstood winning on the turf for trainer Brad Cox. Reverted to the main track, the next year, Hall of Fame conditioner Steve Asmussen won the next two editions with Limation in 2018 and Rotation in 2019.

Preston and Matt Crawford, Louisiana Downs racing operations/racing secretary, worked hard to bring theSuper Derby back in 2023. It will be contested on Saturday, September 2.

“We are looking forward to a great Thoroughbred season and the return of the Super Derby,” said Crawford. “Of course, Louisiana Cup Day will return with purses of $75,000 for the six stakes for Louisiana-breds. In addition, we will debut the $50,000 Alabama Stakes and the $50,000 Cotton State Stakes.”

Here is the stakes schedule for the 2023 Louisiana Downs Thoroughbred racing season.

Saturday, June 24

$50,000 Alabama Stakes 3 YO & up 6 ½ furlongs

Saturday, August 5 Louisiana Cup Day

$75,000 Louisiana Cup Juvenile 2 YO LA-Bred 5 ½ furlongs

$75,000 Louisiana Cup Juvenile Fillies 2 YO Fillies LA-Bred 5 ½ furlongs

$75,000 Louisiana Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 3 YO & Up F&M, LA-Bred Six furlongs

$75,000 Louisiana Cup Sprint 3 YO & Up LA-Bred Six furlongs

$75,000 Louisiana Cup Turf Classic 3 YO & Up LA-Bred 1 1/16 miles (T)

$75,000 Louisiana Cup Distaff 3 YO & Up F & M LA-Bred 1 1/16 miles (T)

Saturday, August 19

$50,000 Cotton State Stakes 3 YO & up Six furlongs

Saturday, September 2 Super Derby

$200,000 Super Derby 3 YO 1 1/8 Miles

The 61-day meet will feature live racing on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday through September 12, with a few Tuesday cards added to the schedule. Post time will be 2:05 pm (Central). For details on simulcasting and special events, visit ladowns.com.