Horse racing notes: Louisiana Downs’ 2023 dates approved; Labor Day festivities; and Louisiana Cup Day winners continue to shine

Louisiana Downs Press Release

The 2023 Quarter Horse racing season at Louisiana Downs will commence on Thursday, January 5 and continue through Saturday, April 1.

The dates for both the 46-day Quarter Horse meet and 2023 Thoroughbred live racing season were approved by the Louisiana State Racing Commission (LSRC) on August 23.

Opening day for the 84-day Thoroughbred meet will be Saturday, May 6 and will conclude on Tuesday, September 26. Live racing will take place Saturday through Tuesday.

Louisiana Downs will wrap its 2022 Thoroughbred meet on Tuesday, September 27. The final condition book is available on Equibase.

“We appreciate our horsemen for their support throughout 2022 and look forward to building on momentum for both our Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred seasons next year,” said Matt Crawford, Louisiana Downs Racing Secretary.

Wiener Dog Races Set for Monday, September 5

Louisiana Downs will celebrate Labor Day with live racing, family-friendly activities on the track apron and Wiener Dog Racing.

Fans of all ages are invited to enjoy Bounce Houses, live music by our house DJ, tasty treats from area Food Trucks, and even participate in a blood drive, all beginning at 11 a.m.

The Wieiner Dog competition gets underway at Noon with several preliminary heats leading up to the final. Proceeds from the races will benefit the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana.

Simulcasting from racetracks across the country including Saratoga and Delmar will be offered and seven live Louisiana Downs Thoroughbred races will begin at 3:05 pm (Central). For more information, visit ladowns.com.

Louisiana Cup Day Winners Continue to Shine

Several outstanding Thoroughbreds who won stakes here on Louisiana Cup Day, were successful last weekend at Evangeline Downs.

Anna Guillot’s Bisping, who was victorious in the $67,000 Louisiana Cup Juvenile, returned to the winner’s circle the $60,000 D.S. “Shine” Young Futurity on Saturday, August 27.

The 5 ½-furlong race for Louisiana-bred 2-year-old colts and geldings highlighted the card that also recognized the top horsemen of the season.

Trained by Ricky Courville and ridden by Devin Magnon, the son of El Deal, bred in Louisiana by Red River Farm LLC and J. Adcock, won his third race in four starts. He covered five and one-half furlongs in 1:05.54 over a fast track.

“He’s a lot more advanced than the average 2-year-old,” stated Magnon. “At Louisiana Downs, he broke from the two-hole, and we had a good idea of what to expect. In the Shine, he drew right in the middle, but broke super and got clear. He’s pretty automatic and very game!”

Magnon said that Bisping will ship to Delta Downs and is likely to make a start there prior to running on Louisiana Champions Day December 10 at Fair Grounds.

On Friday, August 26, Janet is Ready overcame a troubled trip to finish second in the fillies division of the $60,000 D.S. “Shine” Young Futurity.

Free Like a Girl who was a convincing winner in the 67,000 Louisiana Filly and Mare Sprint here on August 6, ran a game second in the $500,440 Charles Town Oaks (G2) on August 26.

Bred by retired jockey Kim Renee Stover and her sister, Lisa Osborne, the daughter of Flashy Prize, sired by El Deal, had won seven of her 14 starts for owners Gerald Bruno, Jr; Carl J, Deville; Chasey Deville Pomier and Jerry Caroom. She was honored as 2021 Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association (LTBA) Champion 2-year-old filly and continues to progress through her 3-year-old campaign.

Regular rider Pedro Cotto, Jr. guided the bay filly to her runner-up finish at Charles Town, which was her third graded stakes career placing.

It marked the 16th career start for Free Like a Girl, who has a record of 8 wins, four seconds, three thirds and earnings of $562,128.

Jes An Angel Leads Qualifiers to the $3-Million All American Futurity (G1)

Lance Moore’s Jes an Angel will compete in the prestigious All American Futurity (G1) at Ruidoso Downs on Labor Day.

The filly by Jess Zoomin, bred in Texas by Jerry Windham, broke her maiden at Louisiana Downs in trials for the $324,288 Louisiana Downs Futurity (G2).

She finished ninth in the final, but was victorious the Old South Futurity at Delta Downs on May 21 before shipping to New Mexico. Her 440-yard trial win in :21.257 seconds on August 19 was the fastest clocking in the 32 heats contested over two days.

The durable filly drew post position eight for Monday’s final and will be ridden by Bryan Candanosa, who is one of the top young Quarter Horse riders in the country.

Very exciting that she made her debut at Louisiana Downs!

Annual Charity Golf Tournament Moved to Thursday, September 15

Louisiana Downs will host its annual Charity Golf Tournament at Northwood Hills Golf Club in Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday, September 15.

The event supports the Winner’s Circle Church and Chaplain Jimmy Sistrunk to assist the Louisiana Downs racing community and backstretch workers.

Sign in for the event’s Four Person Scramble kicks off at 10:00 a.m. with tee off at 10:30 a.m. The fee is $80 per person or $320 for a four-person team.

The fee includes green fees, golf cart, lunch, and t-shirt/cap. Trophies will be presented to the first, second and third-place teams.

The deadline to enter is Wednesday, September 8. Attendees can register in person in the Louisiana Downs Racing office, or by mail. Checks should be payable to The Winner’s Circle Church and mailed to: Jennifer Sokol, Louisiana Downs, 8000 East Texas Street, Bossier City, Louisiana, 71111.

For further information, please contact Jennifer Sokol at (318) 741-2512 or (318) 573-5830.

Trainer and Jockey Standings Through August 30

Last year’s leading conditioner Shane Wilson remains the leader in the trainer standings with 41wins since the meet began on May 7. Joey Foster follows in second place with 30 winners and Greg Tracy is third with 27 wins. Karl Broberg rounds out the top four with 24 victories.

Carlos Lozada, who was honored as leading jockey here in 2021 continues to have a very successful meet and leads his fellow riders with 73 trips to the winner’s circle.

Jose Guerrero is second with 67 wins followed by Joel Dominguez has ridden 37 winners. Alexander Castillo follows with 36 victories and Vicente Del Cid, who won the 2022 Evangeline Downs leading rider title, is next with 35 winners.

— Featured photo of Louisiana Cup Juvenile winner Bisping courtesy of Hodges Photography