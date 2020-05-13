Horseshoe and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs announce reopening date



Bossier City, La (May 13, 2020)- Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs announced on Thursday that the properties will resume gaming operations at 8am on Monday, May 18, 2020, in accordance with directives from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board pending all regulatory approvals.

At Horseshoe and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs, the casinos will open at 25% capacity as according to the Phase 1 Reopening Plan of White House COVID-19 guidance. Slot machine banks are arranged to allow for proper social distancing. Horseshoe will provide limited seating at table games. Table games will not operate from 1am- 9am Mondays-Thursdays. The Hotel at Horseshoe is scheduled to re-open on Monday, May 18th with limited rooms and services available. 8oz. Burger Bar is scheduled to re-open at 10am on Monday, May 18th with strict social distancing protocol in place.

At Harrah’s Louisiana Downs, Fuddruckers will open at 11am on Monday, May 18th.The 2020 Thoroughbred Meet will commence Saturday, June 6th. The Meet will be run spectator-free until further notice in accordance with sanctions by Governor John Bel Edwards. Other non-gaming offerings, including entertainment, restaurants and bars, will likely be reopened on a phased basis with limited capacity. Subject to government directives, other amenities on property, including ticketed live events, will open in phases, in-line with consumer demand and guidance from public health authorities.

Effective immediately, Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs will implement Caesars’ new health and safety protocols, which enhance the Company’s existing plans and practices in these areas. Horseshoe and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs are focused on the well- being of team members, guests and communities, and will create environments with high standards of cleanliness and social distancing practices to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more-frequent cleaning and sanitization. Employee health checks will be conducted daily, and employees will be required to wear masks, which will be provided by the Company. Guests will be strongly encouraged to wear masks.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.caesars.com. Further updates on Caesars Entertainment’s response to COVID-19 can be found at: https://www.caesars.com/corporate/coronavirus-guest-information.

