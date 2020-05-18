Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s LA Downs resume operations



Bossier City, La (May 18, 2020) – Today, Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs welcomed guests back to property at 8:00 a.m. after all necessary approvals were given by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to resume gaming operations.

The casinos are operating at 25% capacity as required by the Phase 1 Reopening Plan of Governor John Bel Edwards. Slot machine banks are arranged to allow for physical distancing.

Horseshoe Bossier City will provide limited seating at table games, which aren’t open from 1:00a.m. to 9:00a.m. Mondays – Thursdays. The Hotel at Horseshoe Bossier City is open with reduced room capacity and some services available. 8oz. Burger Bar and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory are also open today with physical distancing protocols in place.

Certain amenities at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs are open, including Fuddruckers restaurant. In addition, the 2020 Thoroughbred Meet will commence Saturday, June 6th. The Meet will be run spectator-free until further notice in accordance with the directives of Governor Edwards. Subject to government directives, other amenities on property, including entertainment, restaurants, bars, and ticketed live events, are planned to be reopened in phases, in-line with consumer demand and guidance from public health authorities.

Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs have implemented Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s (“Caesars”) new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs are focused on the wellbeing of team members, guests and their communities and on creating environments with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Team member temperature checks and screenings are conducted daily, and team members are required to wear masks, provided by Caesars. Guests will also have their temperatures checked upon entry and will be provided masks, which they are strongly encouraged to wear throughout their visit. For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.caesars.com. Further updates on Caesars’ response to COVID-19 can be found at: https://www.caesars.com/corporate/coronavirus-guest-information.

