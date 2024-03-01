Horton’s Proposed Bill Mandates Display of Ten Commandments in Louisiana Classrooms

State Representative Dodie Horton, representing Haughton, has introduced House Bill 71 (HB 71) for consideration in the upcoming 2024 regular legislative session. The bill proposes to mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in every public elementary, secondary, and postsecondary education classroom across the state.

If passed, the proposed law would require each public school governing authority to ensure that the Ten Commandments are prominently displayed in every building and classroom under its jurisdiction. This requirement would extend to charter schools as well as public postsecondary education institution campuses.

Additionally, the bill permits governing authorities and institutions to accept donated displays and allocate funds, including donated funds, for the purchase of displays. However, the use of public funds for this purpose is not mandatory.

The bill outlines specific requirements for the display, including that it must be on a poster or framed document of at least 11 inches by 14 inches, with the Ten Commandments as the central focus and printed in a large, easily readable font.

The proposed law would come into effect upon the signature of the governor or the lapse of time for gubernatorial action. The 2024 regular legislative session, during which HB 71 will be considered, is scheduled to commence on March 11.