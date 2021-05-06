Hot Air Balloon events set for June 9-13 at LSUS

Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commision

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission announced Thursday that the U.S. Team Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championship will be held June 9-13 on the LSUS campus.

The CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism will be June 11-12 at LSUS.

The U.S. Team Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championship will feature 30 of the best balloon pilots in the country competing against each other, as well as a festival that will include balloon glows, live Christian, country and rock bands, fireworks show, tethered balloon rides, kid’s fun zone, professional kite flying exhibition, food and craft vendors including Bossier City Farmers Market, and more.

Friday is Faith and Family Night presented by First Bossier with performances by Danny Gokey, First Bossier Worship Band, and YALA.

Saturday is Louisiana Saturday Night with a music line-up that includes an 80’s music experience with The Molly Ringwalds, After Midtown, and Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs.

This year four special shape balloons will help light up the sky featuring Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Bullwinkle, Raccoon, and the Cowboy.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://redriverballoonrally.com/tickets/ or discounted tickets can be purchased at local Brookshires/Super 1 Foods from May 13-June 12.

Tickets will not be sold at the gate. Parking is free thanks to A Brighter Smile Dental Care for sponsoring the parking lots. For a complete schedule of Red River Balloon Rally events and to purchase tickets, visit www.RedRiverBalloonRally.com or Red River Balloon Rally Facebook page.

The competitive balloons can be seen throughout Caddo and Bossier parishes each morning from June 7-14 starting at approximately 6:45 a.m. until 8:30 weather pending.

Check the Red River Balloon Rally Facebook page each morning to find out exactly where the balloons will fly and how the weather will affect these flights.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings, the balloons can be seen at LSUS for an assigned competition target attempt. For more details on the U.S. Team Nationals competitions, visit https://redriverballoonrally.com/competition/.

This year in addition to the hot air balloons, there will be a professional kite flying exhibition including sport competition kites and inflatable, LED kites. Kites of all sizes and shapes will be flying in the balloon glow field starting at 5 p.m.

Sponsors of the CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism include the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, LSUS, First Bossier, Margaritaville, Coca-Cola, Coor’s Light, KSLA Channel 12, Cumulus Media, TeamLogic IT, Stuart’s Integrated Services, Red River Bank, LSUS Foundation, AEP SWEPCO, and CAT Energy Rental Solutions. For a full list of sponsors visit redriverballoonrally.com.

For more information on sporting events in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.shreveportbossiersports.com. For information on things to do and see in Shreveport-Bossier: Louisiana’s Other Side, including area hotel and restaurant listings, visit www.shreveport-bossier.org and www.sbfunguide.com, or call (800) 551-8682.